California’s first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom wrote about her experience with Harvey Weinstein in 2017. She will testify in the sexual assault trial against convicted rapist that began in Los Angeles Monday. Then, If you’ve seen any ads about ballot propositions in November’s election, they’ve probably been about legalizing sports-betting. Supporters of Propositions 26 and 27 have spent more than 400-million dollars on advertising - making them the two most expensive ballot initiatives in U.S. history. Then, in November California residents will vote on an amendment to protect abortion rights under the state constitution. Plus, KPBS breaks down the San Diego County Sheriff’s race. Also, It’s no secret that San Diego is one of the most expensive housing markets in the nation. But military families are getting some relief, because the U.S. Department of Defense is increasing the basic allowance for housing. Later, the San Diego Padres will face the top seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best of five division series starting Tuesday. And finally, The San Diego Italian Film Festival was the passion project of Victor Larrucia, who died earlier this year. The festival kicks off its 16th year Wednesday at the Museum of Photographic Arts.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO