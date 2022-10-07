Read full article on original website
KPBS
County supervisors approve required fentanyl education, Narcan distribution at schools
Fentanyl and its dangers for young San Diegans are top of mind for some local leaders. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere tells us about a new initiative to teach kids about the hazards of the drug and to keep them safe. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a...
California Attorney General issues wildfire risk guidance for some proposed developments
California Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading an effort to assess wildfire risk for some new constriction developments. Bonta said his office’s new guidance will help local governments mitigate wildfire risk for proposed developments in fire-prone areas. “When house hunting and apartment searching there are other (crucial) questions that...
San Diego Registrar of Voters unveils new drop boxes as ballots go out to voters
Ballots started getting mailed out over the weekend, and voters in San Diego County have a new way to send them back to be counted. On Monday, Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes unveiled new, stand-alone ballot drop boxes that voters can use to cast their ballots. She said it's very secure and voters can be assured their votes won't be tampered with.
San Diego adopts cannabis equity report in push to diversify pot industry
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday adopted a cannabis equity assessment, paving the way for a city program that aims to help minority entrepreneurs gain a foothold in the legal cannabis industry. Cannabis equity programs have launched in cities and counties across California since the passage of Proposition 64,...
Election 2022: San Diego County Sheriff Race
Quiz: Where do they stand on issues that matter to you?. Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department provides law enforcement for all unincorporated parts of the county and the cities of Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove, Poway, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.
What would Shirley Weber do next as California secretary of state?
Weber supports standardizing the signature requirements for qualifying a gubernatorial recall around a percentage of registered voters, rather than those who participated in the last election, so proponents cannot take advantage of low turnout to target their political foes. But her main recommendation is to separate the two questions that...
Housing allowance increased for military families
San Diego military families are getting some relief from the housing market because the Department of Defense is increasing the Basic Allowance for Housing. In other news, with the Santa Ana season about to hit its peak in California, the state’s attorney general is leading an effort to assess wildfire risk for new developments. Plus, we explain some of the local and statewide propositions on your ballot.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom to testify about assault in Weinstein trail
California’s first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom wrote about her experience with Harvey Weinstein in 2017. She will testify in the sexual assault trial against convicted rapist that began in Los Angeles Monday. Then, If you’ve seen any ads about ballot propositions in November’s election, they’ve probably been about legalizing sports-betting. Supporters of Propositions 26 and 27 have spent more than 400-million dollars on advertising - making them the two most expensive ballot initiatives in U.S. history. Then, in November California residents will vote on an amendment to protect abortion rights under the state constitution. Plus, KPBS breaks down the San Diego County Sheriff’s race. Also, It’s no secret that San Diego is one of the most expensive housing markets in the nation. But military families are getting some relief, because the U.S. Department of Defense is increasing the basic allowance for housing. Later, the San Diego Padres will face the top seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best of five division series starting Tuesday. And finally, The San Diego Italian Film Festival was the passion project of Victor Larrucia, who died earlier this year. The festival kicks off its 16th year Wednesday at the Museum of Photographic Arts.
San Diego Unified test scores decline, district officials cite pandemic as one cause
Students in the San Diego Unified School District either meeting or exceeding state standards in English language arts and mathematics declined by 4% and 7.4%, respectively, since 2019, district officials announced Monday. The figures come from the California Smarter Balanced Assessments, which reflect the academic performance of students amid the...
Election 2022: San Diego City Council races
Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. The San Diego City Council is the city’s legislative body. The city can't spend money, sign major contracts or change neighborhood zoning without the approval of the council. It's usually the mayor...
What you need to know about voter fraud in California
You’re hearing a lot more about election integrity — for a lot of reasons. Since the 2020 election, the issue has been fueled by the “Big Lie” — the baseless claim still touted by former President Donald Trump and his allies that the election was stolen — and the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol and its aftermath.
San Diego military personnel get increased housing allowance, but will it be enough?
Devon Hicks retired from the Navy after serving for over two decades. He works in San Diego, where his wife still serves in the military. They used to live in Murrieta in Riverside County with their large family. His commute was more than an hour, so they looked into moving to San Diego to be closer to work.
Will sports betting become legal in California?
Propositions 26 and 27 would both legalize sports betting in California, but with different approaches. Proposition 26 would permit sports betting at Native American casinos and California racetracks, while Proposition 27 would allow online sports betting. If current polling holds true, however, it is likely both propositions will fail to pass in the November election.
San Diego, Tijuana to host binational Mayors' summit beginning Tuesday
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramirez will welcome officials from more than 30 cities to the U.S.-Mexico Mayors' Community Summit, beginning Tuesday. The three-day summit is put on by Sister Cities International, which has worked alongside numerous volunteers to hold the binational event. The mayors...
Report: Eliminating San Diego’s diesel trucks goes a long way toward cleaner air
San Diego stands to see a significant improvement in air quality if the nation’s trucking fleet goes all electric. The state is already pledging to stop the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines by 2035 as a key strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The American Lung...
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrates a difficult history
This second Monday of October honors the history and culture of Indigenous Peoples in our country. It’s been an official national holiday since last year, replacing Columbus Day in most of the U.S. San Diego County is home to 17 tribal communities, the most of any county in the country. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez takes us to a local high school celebrating a difficult history today.
Average San Diego gas price drops for fifth consecutive day after record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday for the fifth consecutive day after rising to a record, decreasing eight-tenths of a cent to $6.338. The average price has dropped 9.7 cents over the past five days, including 2.1 cents Sunday, according...
