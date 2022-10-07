ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France's Macron announces fund to buy arms for Ukraine

PRAGUE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced plans to create a fund worth 100 million euros at first to buy arms to support Ukraine directly from arms manufacturers.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Kremlin: Putin to meet U.N. nuclear watchdog chief in Russia on Tuesday

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi on Tuesday in Russia. Grossi heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which has for months been pushing Kyiv and Moscow to agree to a demilitarised zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.
