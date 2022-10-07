France's Macron announces fund to buy arms for Ukraine
PRAGUE (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday announced plans to create a fund worth 100 million euros at first to buy arms to support Ukraine directly from arms manufacturers.
