Ford Unveils Mustang GT Supercars Series Racer at Bathurst 1000 in Australia

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn unveiled the production version of its seventh-generation Mustang on the eve of the Detroit Auto Show but took the wraps off the race-prepared 2023 Mustang GT “Gen3” Supercar Thursday prior to the Bathurst 1000 in Australia.

Ford’s challenger for the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship was shown in pit lane in the first global appearance of the seventh-generation Mustang in its pure racing configuration.

“It is fantastic to be able to show, for the very first time globally, the seventh-generation Mustang in racing form,” says Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports. “The reveal of the Mustang Supercar is the first of many, with Mustang to race in GT3, GT4, NASCAR, and NHRA competition globally.”

The Mustang Supercar has been built by Ford’s homologation team Dick Johnson Racing, in conjunction with Ford Performance, in preparation for the 2023 season when a new era of Supercars racing begins.

“Mustang has been an iconic brand on and off the track for 58 years and its legend will continue around the world,” Rushbrook predicts. “We always say Mustang was born to race, and that is more true today than ever. The Mustang GT Supercar is ready to race in 2023.”

The Gen3 Mustang GT Supercar more closely resembles its road-going counterpart, with production-based Coyote V-8 engine, low roofline, and long hood.

Ford supported teams in 2023, which will race the new Mustang, include Dick Johnson Racing, Tickford Racing, Grove Racing, Blanchard Racing Team, and new to the Mustang stable, Walkinshaw Andretti United.

“We’re very proud to be showing the world our new Mustang Supercar, and what better place to do it than at the Great Race here at Mount Panorama,” says Andrew Birkic, president and CEO, Ford Australia and New Zealand. “It’s a special moment to be able to uncover this car in front of passionate Ford fans, alongside all of our Supercars drivers.

“This car looks sensational, it’s loud, it’s fast, and we can’t wait to see it hit the track.”

The seventh-generation Ford Mustang will hit Australian roads in late 2023.

The post Ford Unveils Mustang GT Supercars Series Racer at Bathurst 1000 in Australia appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .