No parent sets out to raise an undisciplined kid. But sometimes you make compromises (“You can have that cereal if you don’t ask for anything else,”) and give unnecessary rewards (“Here’s a cookie for finishing your vegetables,”) in order to make things easier. All of the sudden, thanks to the effects of not disciplining your child, you have a kid who is out of control. “All parents want the best for their children and are concerned with fostering their self-esteem, but when children tune us out, refuse to do what we want, defy or ignore us, it is normal to become annoyed and frustrated,” says Nancy Samalin, parent educator and author of Loving Without Spoiling And 100 Other Timeless Tips for Raising Terrific Kids. “Without meaning to, it’s so easy to fall into the trap of overindulging and not setting limits.”

