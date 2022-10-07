Read full article on original website
Related
8 Family Values All Parents Should Incorporate, According to Child Development Experts
“Family values” can be a loaded term – but, political associations aside, they’re also an important bedrock of parenting. Whether they’re explicitly stated or not, every family has its own set of beliefs and ideals. Those who make an effort to define and live out the family values they want to shape their home’s culture are investing in their family’s happiness and their kids’ future.
How to Set Boundaries In A Relationship (And Not Be A Jerk About It)
Relationships are complicated. You might not feel like cleaning up after dinner or spending the weekend alone with your kids while your partner’s out of town, but healthy relationships typically involve a balance of giving and taking — even when the giving isn’t exactly what you want in the moment. That said, not all giving and taking is created equal. Some interactions violate needs that help support your well-being, which is why it’s so important to figure out how to set boundaries in all of your relationships.
How To Spot Autism Masking In Kids — And What To Do About It
Feeling like you must hide a major part of yourself can be exhausting, frustrating, and demoralizing. But many autistic people report regularly feeling the need to mask (or “camouflage”), purposefully adopting “neurotypical” behaviors to blend in and avoid discrimination or other mistreatment. What Is Autism Masking...
Want To Make Life Easier For Your Toddler? Get Their Screen Time In Check
“Too much television will rot your brain” has been a cultural refrain dating back to the days when screen time options were limited to a handful of broadcast networks and Super Mario Bros. While not technically accurate, a new study in the Journal of Pediatrics does indicate that limiting screen time improves toddlers’ executive functioning. In other words, TV might not “rot” a little one's brain, but it sure hurts their ability to pay attention, remember, and stay on task.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How To Raise A Creative Kid (But Not A Daydreaming Weirdo)
Imagination is an asset. When it’s properly nourished, imagination helps kids solve problems, entertain themselves, and turn playground trips into adventures. But investing in imagination can expose parents and children to risk: It’s not uncommon for imaginative children to struggle with deadlines, organization, and responsibility. So the goal for parents shouldn’t just be creating spaces for free thinking, but defining those spaces. Give the kids the heavens, sure, but tether them to Earth.
Can Lying About Santa Now Hurt Your Child Later?
Lying to kids about Santa Claus is as much a part of Christmas as eggnog and yuletide. Parents have been doing it for hundreds of years, not to mention going to great, often ridiculous lengths to keep the ruse alive. It’s tradition, it’s fun, and the thought of a large bearded man sliding down the chimney to steal cookies has brought great happiness to kids the world over. Not only that, but Santa has the impressive power of keeping kids on the straight and narrow for months leading up to the holidays. What parent could oppose that?
Toddler Walking On Their Toes? Don’t Be Alarmed — Yet
Parents wait expectantly for the day their child toddles uneasily across the floor for the first time. Unfortunately. the triumph and pride can turn to concern and worry when a toddler walks on their toes — an atypical way of moving. But a toddler walking on toes is not necessarily in itself a reason for parents to be on red alert. There are a number of potential reasons for toe walking, and only rarely do they relate to larger concerns like autism or cerebral palsy.
7 Signs Your Kid Needs More Discipline — And How To Start
No parent sets out to raise an undisciplined kid. But sometimes you make compromises (“You can have that cereal if you don’t ask for anything else,”) and give unnecessary rewards (“Here’s a cookie for finishing your vegetables,”) in order to make things easier. All of the sudden, thanks to the effects of not disciplining your child, you have a kid who is out of control. “All parents want the best for their children and are concerned with fostering their self-esteem, but when children tune us out, refuse to do what we want, defy or ignore us, it is normal to become annoyed and frustrated,” says Nancy Samalin, parent educator and author of Loving Without Spoiling And 100 Other Timeless Tips for Raising Terrific Kids. “Without meaning to, it’s so easy to fall into the trap of overindulging and not setting limits.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Much Protein Do You Really Need?
You don’t have to hit your local GNC to realize how big the market is for protein products — if you’re like a lot of us, your email spam is full of ads for new bars, shakes, and powders packed with it. And just about every social media account devoted to lifting weights or really any sort of exercise for men is loaded with references to protein supplements. It’s enough to make you feel like you’re way underdoing it with the stuff. Science suggests otherwise. In fact, a recent study found that Americans eat so much protein that the dietary excess is causing air and water pollution due to the nitrogen compounds in wastewater. (Nitrogen is a byproduct of the protein we consume.) So, you know, what’s a thoughtful man seeking bigger muscles to do?
How To Help Someone Struggling With Low Self-Esteem
Do I measure up? It’s a question that everyone asks themself. But for those who struggle with low self-esteem, it plays on repeat with an answer of “no”. When someone believes that their talent or skills are not worthwhile, it bleeds into every area of their life. As the partner or friend of someone struggling, it’s difficult to see how they view themselves and it can often make your relationship and day-to-day life harder. You want to help them. But how can you?
Why Norwegian Parents Let Their Kids Nap Outside In Below-Freezing Temperatures
If the parenting info you’ve gleaned from watching (sorry, researching) superhero movies is correct, then you know a couple of things to be true. First, your kid will end up being an alcoholic flying-suit genius if you happen to be an alcoholic billionaire. (Whew, safe there.) Second, Norwegians only produce mythical flaxen-haired gods for offspring. How? Freezing naps and endorsing babies sleeping outside, apparently.
How To Make Damn Sure You’re Not Guilty Of “Love Bombing”
We all want to get our way in relationships, and for our partners to meet our needs. But sometimes, this very normal desire to be seen and heard by another can venture into an attempt to control. While control in a relationship can often look like threats and belittling, in some cases, the behavior can be disguised — accidentally or purposefully — with what looks like love.
How To Teach Toddlers, Preschoolers, And Kindergarteners To Wait
Waiting is hard for young children who spent infancy being picked up, fed, and entertained. But it’s also inevitable. Around toddlerhood — really, as soon as they can understand — kids are asked for something altogether new: patience. This is tough for kids, but also important. Teaching little kids how to wait isn’t just instilling this virtue of patience in them; it shapes the kind of adults they’ll become.
People Are Sharing The Simple, Practical Money-Saving Tips You Can Start Doing ASAP
Savings (that's what I want).
Are Breathable Crib Mattresses Safer For Babies? Not Exactly
In an Instagram post published shortly before she gave birth, an enthusiastic Arkansas mom shares her baby boy’s picture-perfect crib. Inside sits a blue onesie, a grey winter hat embroidered with her son’s name, a binkie clip made of neutral wooden beads, a sonogram picture, and two neutrally toned knit stuffed animals. A matching blue throw blanket sits over the side of the crib, but the caption zeroes in on the least interesting part of the photo: the bare white mattress. “This mattress is 100% breathable AND 100% washable which is crazy to me,” she says, tagging the brand of mattress. “I know I’ll have such a better peace of mind once we transition…to his crib knowing he can literally breathe through his mattress if he happens to roll over while sleeping.” She offers a discount code (necessary, since breathable crib mattresses can be over three times more expensive than standard mattresses), giving her 35,000 followers a chance to get in on the breathable crib mattress peace of mind too.
8 Common Phrases Teachers Say At Parent-Teacher Conferences, Explained
Teacher speak at a parent-teacher conference can sound like a foreign language. If you’ve been to even one, then you know how hard it can be to understand our insider lingo or know what to say at parent teacher conferences. I know, because I’m both a parent and a teacher myself.
“Phubbing” Hurts Relationships — But There’s An Obvious Fix
When couples are together, it may be wise to turn off social media notifications or put the phones away altogether, a new study suggests. “Phubbing” — paying more attention to your phone than your partner — too much in relationships can devolve into a passive-aggressive techno spiral, at least according to a preliminary study published in Computers in Human Behavior.
Fatherly
37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
Comments / 0