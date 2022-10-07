Read full article on original website
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement
UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
Family grieving after Chickasha oil rig death
A Grady County family is mourning the sudden death of a loved one after he was tragically killed in an oil rig accident earlier this week.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Child and adult dead in fatal single car accident in Harrah
A single vehicle fatal car accident has left two dead in the city of Harrah on North Dobbs Road. One child along with a man have died and police are still investigating how it happened.
Man arrested after hanging on to back of semi-truck along I-35
A man has been taken into custody after he allegedly held onto the back of a semi-truck driving through Oklahoma.
Police: Man shot transient alleging squatting inside his OKC property
As for the property owner, it's unclear if he'll face charges.
