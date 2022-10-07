ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Right Now You Can Save $200 on a Roomba, and There Will Be Even More Terrific Tech Deals During Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale!

By Alysh Lynch
Best Buy is the ultimate destination for major deals on all kinds of gadgets and tech toys. Carrying a wide variety of brands from Apple and Samsung to Nikon and GoPro, there’s a little something for everyone at one of America’s biggest personal electronics stores. That's why we're especially excited to share everything there is to know about Best Buy's Black Friday sale!

Best Buy prides itself on creating an efficient and pleasant shopping experience, from its flexible pickup options to its free membership perks. Well-known for their great prices, savvy shoppers know they can strike gold during Best Buy’s many sales over the coming weeks. Curious which items on your wish list will be eligible for a discount? Here are all the ways you can save at Best Buy this Black Friday and beyond.

When is Best Buy’s Black Friday 2022 sale?

While the official sale dates may not be released yet, we can make some educated guesses based on previous years as to what discounts Best Buy will have to offer. In 2021, Best Buy’s official Black Friday sale began on Friday, November 19 and ran through Sunday, November 28. Certain popular items didn’t go on sale until November 21, 24 and 25. More deals went live Monday, November 29 during Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale. If history is any indication, Best Buy’s sale this year should begin a full week before Black Friday on November 18, 2022. The electronics titan will likely be giving shoppers various discounts and deals through Monday, November 27.

What is Best Buy’s Black Friday 2022 sale?

Best Buy tends to go with a dollar-off discount that varies from product to product. Since we don’t yet have confirmation on which items will be on sale this year, we can look back to the 2021 ad for some ideas. From laptops and computers, to home appliances and exercise equipment, nearly every category had a deal available. On top of their deals that now run a week long, shoppers can expect to unlock even more savings during one-day deals like on Black Friday.

Where is the sale happening?

The Best Buy Black Friday sale traditionally happens both in-store and online. Keep in mind that just because you’re online shopping doesn’t mean you need to wait for shipping—which is often delayed due to the Black Friday surge! Best Buy allows shoppers to make their purchases online and pick them up in person, either at the curbside or the customer service desk. If you’re eager to get your hands on your new deal, use this option to schedule a pickup at your local store a few days after the madness of Black Friday settles. You get your items sooner and don't have to risk navigating the height of the chaos.

Is Best Buy open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday?

Following the same trend as last year, we expect Best Buy to be closed on Thanksgiving. Many major retailers have shifted away from staying open on the holiday since the start of the pandemic and it seems to be sticking. However, the following day, most Best Buy stores will open at 5 a.m.—though we recommend using their site to check the hours of your nearest location. Doors will likely stay open on Black Friday until 10 p.m., reopening at 9 a.m. the following Saturday and closing at 10 p.m. again that evening. Last year, Sunday store hours were from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What is new or changing this year?

We are expecting similar dates, store hours, discounts and product categories to previous years' sales for Best Buy’s Black Friday deals. We’ll keep this space updated with the most current information as soon as it drops.

When is the 2022 Best Buy ad going to become available?

Details for last year's Black Friday sale became available online on October 14, 2021, and the year before that on October 8. If they follow a similar pattern, we should know the specifics of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals any day now. While we count down the minutes, we can surmise what might be on sale this year based on the 2021 ad. There were deals on everything from classic big-ticket items like phones, sound systems and laptops to more specific buys like wearable tech, electronic transportation and smart home gear. Some of last year’s more standout deals were savings of $900 on a Bowflex Treadmill, $1,250 off of an Insignia Massage Chair and Smart TVs starting at $99.99.

Does Best Buy have a Pre-Black Friday sale?

In years past, Best Buy has announced their Black Friday sale details in conjunction with a four-day early access sale where shoppers can score deals a month before the big shopping holiday. Based on last year’s sale which ran from Thursday, October 21 through Sunday, October 24, we can expect the sale this year to occur from October 20 to October 23, 2022.

Are there any other ways to save at Best Buy?

As we patiently wait for the many sales Best Buy will be putting on this holiday season, there are still ways to save every day. Through a feature called Deal of the Day, shoppers can save big on a specific assortment of items for one day only. We recommend checking daily if there’s something special you’ve been eyeing!

In addition to their stellar savings opportunities, Best Buy’s free membership program offers automatic price adjustments if something you purchase drops in price within a certain window. For the adjustment to be automatic, shoppers must be enrolled in the free My Best Buy program or the paid Best Buy Totaltech membership. If you’re not a member of either of these, you can still get reimbursed by emailing their customer service or bringing your purchase in-store.

What is Best Buy’s holiday return window?

For the last two years, Best Buy has given customers until January 30 of the following year to return or exchange purchases made as early as October 19. We can expect a similar window this year, if not greater. The policy could start as soon as the Black Friday pre-sale, we’ll keep you posted.

Best Five Deals to Shop Now at Best Buy

1. Amazon–Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 Release) Smart Display with Alexa and 2 MP Camera, $34.99 (originally $84.99—$50 off) at Best Buy

Available in charcoal, deep blue and white, this Amazon Echo serves as a helpful hub for your smart home. It’s well over half off, with a discount of $50 for a limited time! Amazon–Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 Release) Smart Display with Alexa and 2 MP Camera, $34.99 (originally $84.99—$50 off) at Best Buy

2. eero Pro 6 AX4200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wifi System, $389.00 (originally $599.00—$210 off) at Best Buy

Looking to update your wifi system? This three-pack system from eero is currently discounted by $210. eero Pro 6 AX4200 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Wifi System, $389.00 (originally $599.00—$210 off) at Best Buy

3. iRobot Robot Roomba j7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum, $599.00 (originally $799.00—$200 off) at Best Buy

Nothing makes a happy home like a clean floor, and this robot vacuum is a major helper. Don’t miss out on this $200 off discount. iRobot Robot Roomba j7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum, $599.00 (originally $799.00—$200 off) at Best Buy

4. Dell - XPS 15 15.6" FHD+ Laptop, $1,849.99 (originally $2,049.99—$200 off) at Best Buy

Best Buy is known for their wide assortment of brands and discounts. Right now, you can snag this Dell Laptop for $200 off. Dell - XPS 15 15.6" FHD+ Laptop, $1,849.99 (originally $2,049.99—$200 off) at Best Buy

5. Samsung - 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV, $1,999 (originally $2,999.99—$1,000 off) at Best Buy

For major savings of $1,000, consider this 65” Smart TV from Samsung. Screen size options range from 32” to 85” with varying levels of discounts. Samsung - 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV, $1,999 (originally $2,999.99—$1,000 off) at Best Buy

