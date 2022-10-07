Read full article on original website
Monday and Tuesday definitely win the “nice weather” award this week. The rest of the week? Not so much. Rain starts to overspread the Lower Peninsula by late afternoon/early evening, beginning in the southwest corner of the state and then moving up and across the bulk of it. This rain could be locally heavy at times, according to the National Weather Service. There could even be thunderstorms mixed in, though if that happens it’s not expected to be severe.
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
Early Friday morning the US National Weather Service Marquette reported Michigan's first snowfall of the 2022-2023 season. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snowfall. In fact averages in the Upper Peninsula range from 60" around Escanaba to over 300" up in the Keweenaw Peninsula. But what about us Trolls...
Michigan’s weekend weather: Hard freeze coming, afternoons look like classic fall
We start our weekend with the coldest part of a cold surge. The cold surge lets up through the weekend and evolves into a cool, classic fall weekend. Earlier this week I wrote about how rainfall frequency starts to increase in October. October averages 11 days with measurable precipitation. This weekend will avoid those periods of precipitation. The cold front moves through today and tonight, and leaves us with dry air moving in for the weekend.
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
