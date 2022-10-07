ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

Thunderstorms possible, wind gusts topping 45 mph forecast for Michigan

Monday and Tuesday definitely win the “nice weather” award this week. The rest of the week? Not so much. Rain starts to overspread the Lower Peninsula by late afternoon/early evening, beginning in the southwest corner of the state and then moving up and across the bulk of it. This rain could be locally heavy at times, according to the National Weather Service. There could even be thunderstorms mixed in, though if that happens it’s not expected to be severe.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Does Michigan Have Mountains?

Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Hour Detroit Magazine

World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan

Boyne Mountain Resort becomes home to yet another record-breaking attraction as it welcomes SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s largest timber-towered suspension bridge, this fall. This pedestrian bridge, which was inspired by the Pure Michigan “M,” stretches 1,200 feet and stands between the peaks of McLouth and Disciples Ridge, approximately 118 feet above the valley floor. The […] The post World’s Longest Timber-towered Suspension Bridge Opens in Michigan appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wonderland#Colder Weather#Shovels#Climate Prediction Center#U P
100.5 The River

The Old Windmills of Michigan: 1900-1923

I’ve mentioned in the past how creepy those wind turbines are once you reach Ithaca, if you’re heading north. Can you honestly call these metal gargoyles ‘windmills’? They may be slightly similar to the more familiar barnyard windmills, but blade-wise, that’s about it. Give me an old-fashioned farm windmill any day.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious

We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Did You Know Mackinac Island Once Had a Ski Resort from 1971-1973?

Of all the times you've been to Mackinac Island, did you know there once was a ski resort? It's possible you never heard of it, as it only lasted two years. The television televangelist Rex Humbard purchased some Mackinac Island land in 1971. Although he bought a few acres of land found on separate places on the island, the one that had the ski resort was located where Stonecliffe Manor is today. He had high hopes of creating the “Rex Humbard Christian Development Center” which included a college and ski resort.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s weekend weather: Hard freeze coming, afternoons look like classic fall

We start our weekend with the coldest part of a cold surge. The cold surge lets up through the weekend and evolves into a cool, classic fall weekend. Earlier this week I wrote about how rainfall frequency starts to increase in October. October averages 11 days with measurable precipitation. This weekend will avoid those periods of precipitation. The cold front moves through today and tonight, and leaves us with dry air moving in for the weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday

Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy