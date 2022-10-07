Read full article on original website
Related
Around the Farm: Maxim Barbashev with 2 point night
Maxim Barbashev had a goal and an assist for Moncton in the QMJHL last night, giving him 2 goals and 3 points through 4 games this season. Brennan Othmann shockingly didn’t score, but had an assist in Flint’s loss in the OHL. All but 2 NCAA players kicked...
Around the Farm: Bryce McConnell-Barker with an assist in Soo loss
Bryce McConnell-Barker is off to a bit of a slow start with Soo this year, with just three points in 6 games following last night’s assist in a loss. He will likely pick up the pace as the season continues. BMB was the only NY Rangers prospect in action last night.
NY Rangers Fan Confidence Poll: Rangers hockey is back
Schedule This Week: 10/11 vs TBL, 10/13 @ MIN, 10/14 @ WPG. The Rangers wrapped up their preseason with losses to the Bruins and the Isles. Live From The Blue Seats talked Rangers projections and if one of the kids can get a spot on the top line. In this...
Chicago claims Tinordi; Rangers announce 4 alternate captains
In an objectively hilarious move, Chicago claimed Jarred Tinordi off waivers. The good news is this eliminates Tinordi possibly playing for the Rangers if the injury bug hits. The bad news is the Rangers don’t have an 8D at the moment, but that will rectify itself later on. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dryden Hunt likely a numbers casualty for Rangers
As the roster picture gets clearer, one thing is almost set in stone: Dryden Hunt will likely get cut by the Rangers before Tuesday’s home opener. Hunt has been skating with the extras for a few practices now, and simply hasn’t been looked at for a spot on the fourth line.
3 Rangers predictions for the 2022-2023 season
Hockey season is upon us, and the Rangers kick off their season tonight at home against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs just 122 days ago. This is a good test for the Rangers, with a revamped and more complete lineup that has grown through playoff success and heart break. The models may not like them, but there’s a strange confidence in this team that we haven’t seen before. Optimism is at the core of these Rangers predictions for the upcoming season.
NY Rangers Game 1: Rangers vs Lightning
Rangers hockey is back, with the Blueshirts kicking off the season against Tampa at MSG. The Rangers have a much more complete lineup to start the season this year, a welcomed sight. This year bodes well for the Rangers, as they look to take the next step and compete for a Stanley Cup.
Rangers release Matt Bartkowski from PTO
Per Larry Brooks, the Rangers have likely released Matt Bartkowski from his PTO. Bartkowski was only really an option if Zac Jones didn’t have a strong camp. He did, and won the 6D spot. This moves Libor Hajek to the 7D spot, as expected. That completes the last cut from the Rangers training camp roster.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vitali Kravtsov injured, will not return
Per Arthur Staple, Vitali Kravtsov will not return following his injury suffered in the first period. The injury is weird in the sense that Victor Hedman just pinned him there, and there was no penalty called. It doesn’t look to be severe, but it leaves the Rangers shorthanded for the rest of the game.
Rangers Recap: Zibanejad nets 2 as Rangers dominate Lightning
Opening night, a truly wonderful time of the year. The jitters, the expectations, the roar of a full capacity arena, nothing better on the planet. An overwhelmingly dominant win over the Lightning, who knocked the Rangers out of the playoffs last year is even sweeter. No Ranger came better prepared...
DFS Hockey: Weekend showdown recap and Tuesday 2-game slate review
We had a little taste of DFS hockey this weekend with a pair of showdown slates between Nashville and San Jose. We reviewed the showdown strategy and how to take advantage of value players, create stacks, and try to put yourself in a position to win. The real season is about to start, with a pair of games Tuesday and a full slate on Wednesday. So let’s review our showdown strategy and how to attack the Tuesday slate. These posts are done well in advance of final lineups and odds, so be sure to follow me on Twitter. I’ll be tweeting more value plays and line shifts as we get closer to puck drop.
Blue Seat
New York City, NY
440
Followers
2K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinionhttps://blueseatblogs.com/
Comments / 0