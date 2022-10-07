ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Around the Farm: Maxim Barbashev with 2 point night

Maxim Barbashev had a goal and an assist for Moncton in the QMJHL last night, giving him 2 goals and 3 points through 4 games this season. Brennan Othmann shockingly didn’t score, but had an assist in Flint’s loss in the OHL. All but 2 NCAA players kicked...
Dryden Hunt likely a numbers casualty for Rangers

As the roster picture gets clearer, one thing is almost set in stone: Dryden Hunt will likely get cut by the Rangers before Tuesday’s home opener. Hunt has been skating with the extras for a few practices now, and simply hasn’t been looked at for a spot on the fourth line.
3 Rangers predictions for the 2022-2023 season

Hockey season is upon us, and the Rangers kick off their season tonight at home against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs just 122 days ago. This is a good test for the Rangers, with a revamped and more complete lineup that has grown through playoff success and heart break. The models may not like them, but there’s a strange confidence in this team that we haven’t seen before. Optimism is at the core of these Rangers predictions for the upcoming season.
NY Rangers Game 1: Rangers vs Lightning

Rangers hockey is back, with the Blueshirts kicking off the season against Tampa at MSG. The Rangers have a much more complete lineup to start the season this year, a welcomed sight. This year bodes well for the Rangers, as they look to take the next step and compete for a Stanley Cup.
Rangers release Matt Bartkowski from PTO

Per Larry Brooks, the Rangers have likely released Matt Bartkowski from his PTO. Bartkowski was only really an option if Zac Jones didn’t have a strong camp. He did, and won the 6D spot. This moves Libor Hajek to the 7D spot, as expected. That completes the last cut from the Rangers training camp roster.
Vitali Kravtsov injured, will not return

Per Arthur Staple, Vitali Kravtsov will not return following his injury suffered in the first period. The injury is weird in the sense that Victor Hedman just pinned him there, and there was no penalty called. It doesn’t look to be severe, but it leaves the Rangers shorthanded for the rest of the game.
DFS Hockey: Weekend showdown recap and Tuesday 2-game slate review

We had a little taste of DFS hockey this weekend with a pair of showdown slates between Nashville and San Jose. We reviewed the showdown strategy and how to take advantage of value players, create stacks, and try to put yourself in a position to win. The real season is about to start, with a pair of games Tuesday and a full slate on Wednesday. So let’s review our showdown strategy and how to attack the Tuesday slate. These posts are done well in advance of final lineups and odds, so be sure to follow me on Twitter. I’ll be tweeting more value plays and line shifts as we get closer to puck drop.
