Boxing Scene
Fury: Wilder Punches Five Times Harder Than Whyte - He'll KO Helenius!
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is backing his trilogy rival, Deontay Wilder, to score a knockout victory over Robert Helenius. Wilder returns this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he steps in the ring for the first time in a year - with Helenius in the other corner.
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: "To Surpass Mayweather's Career Takes A lot, I Think Shakur Has The Ability"
Before officially inking his name on the dotted line with his promotional company, Bob Arum knew there was something intrinsically special about Shakur Stevenson. Five years later, three world titles, and a sparkling undefeated record - and Arum was ostensibly proven right. Having watched the former Olympic silver medalist up close and personal on countless occasions, Arum begins to gush over Stevenson’s otherworldly skillset.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius preview & prediction
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder faces Robert Helenius on Saturday live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Heavyweight boxing is back on Saturday as one of the division’s most polarizing names will be set to headline a card live on FOX Sports PPV. Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder (42-2-1) faces the No. 5 contender Robert Helenius (31-3). Wilder returns to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, where he has seen his fair share of past successes.
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo fight card, start time, channel guide
UFC Vegas 62: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo fight card, start time, and channel guide. At UFC Vegas 62, UFC flyweights Alexa Grasso and Viviane Araujo will face off at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas for one of the most prominent women’s MMA showdowns of 2022. This action-packed...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: Derek Chisora is Every Bit as Dangerous as Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is still planning to return to the ring in the month of December. There were negotiations to make a voluntary defense against domestic rival Anthony Joshua - but their discussions recently fell apart. The fight was being targeted for December 3 in Cardiff - and...
Greg Hardy earns second-round KO in boxing debut (Video)
Greg Hardy isn’t done swinging leather following his UFC release. Hardy was back in action this past Saturday night, but this time he was in a boxing match. Hardy went one-on-one with Mike Cook, who competed under the BYB bare-knuckle fighting promotion last year. Black Sheep Boxing promoted the Hardy vs. Cook bout. Hardy scored the second-round knockout.
NFL・
Boxing Scene
Carlos Adames: I Hope The Big Names at 160 Have The Courage To Face Me!
Carson, California - Hard-hitting contender Carlos Adames (22-1, 17 KOs) captured the vacant interim-WBC middleweight title with a vicious third-round TKO over Mexico’s Juan Macias Montiel (23-6-2, 23 KOs). “I think I’m No. 1 at middleweight and let’s hope the big names of the division have the courage to...
Boxing Scene
Jason Moloney Pushing For WBC Mandatory, Sees Victory in Australia as Final Hurdle
Jason Moloney is geared up to put himself in line for a third attempt at a world title, as the Australian gets set for his clash with Nawaphon Kaikanha on home soil. The fight will pit two of the bantamweight division's highest rated contenders against each other, with a world title opportunity likely for the winner, and ‘Mayhem’ opened up about preparations ahead of the make-or-break clash.
Boxing Scene
Showtime Head Espinoza Says Spence-Crawford Talks Plagued By ‘Misinformation’; Fight Is Still 'On Track'
Stephen Espinoza hasn’t been too pleased with the public’s perception regarding one of boxing’s most anticipated fights. Espinoza, the head of Showtime Sports, recently expressed his dismay with certain media outlets that have reported on the negotiations for a welterweight undisputed match-up between WBA, WBC, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. and WBO titlist Terence Crawford.
Boxing Scene
Haney on Kambosos Being Quiet: I'll Beat Him Whether He's Talking Or Not!
George Kambosos Jr. believed wholeheartedly that his reign atop the 135-pound division was simply in its infancy stages. Having dethroned former unified champion, Teofimo Lopez, at the tail end of 2021, the Australian native viewed Devin Haney as a somewhat innocuous challenge. Yet, as Kambosos continued bloviating, Haney (28-0, 15...
(Video) UFC, NFL Veteran Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut By Knockout
Greg Hardy was able to accomplish the task this weekend. He won his first professional boxing match by knockout in the second round. And no, it wasn’t in MMA. The former UFC fighter would snap his three-fight skid inside the boxing ring. Hardy would make his professional boxing debut on Saturday at Delray Fight Night IV. There, he would knock out his much smaller opponent Michael Cook in devastating fashion.
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Norbelto Jimenez: I Have The Ability To Beat Moloney In His Own Home; I Hope The Decision Is Fair
Norbelto Jimenez is surprisingly confident for a fighter who has come up unlucky far too many times before on the road. The former title challenger once again travels abroad for a notable junior bantamweight fight, as he next faces former secondary WBA titlist Andrew Moloney. The two will meet in a scheduled ten-round bout on the undercard of the Devin Haney-George Kambosos undisputed lightweight championship rematch which headlines an October 15 ESPN telecast from Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
Boxing Scene
Savannah Marshall: Shields Says There is Rematch Clause - But There is None!
WBO middleweight champion Savannah Marshall is ready for the biggest fight of her pro career. This coming Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, she will collide with her amateur rival - IBF, WBA, WBC champion Claressa Shields. The fight was due to happen several weeks ago, but it postponed...
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev vs. Yarde To Be Rescheduled Jan. 28; Yarde To Have Tuneup Fight Nov. 19
Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev was supposed to clash against WBO mandatory challenger Anthony Yarde in October, but in August, it was revealed that Beterbiev suffered an undisclosed injury that would delay the fight. Beterbiev trainer Marc Ramsay later revealed that Beterbiev needed additional time to heal from a...
Boxing Scene
Fundora: I Figured Ocampo Would Tough Because Of All The Crap Everybody Talked About Him
CARSON, California – There were times Saturday night when a fatigued, reckless Carlos Ocampo seemed susceptible to getting knocked out by Sebastian Fundora. The determined Mexican contender lasted all 12 rounds, however, in a fight Fundora won decisively on all three scorecards at Dignity Health Sports Park. Fundora figured that Ocampo would be a tough out because he wanted to disprove skeptics that dismissed him as an overmatched opponent defined entirely by his first-round, technical-knockout loss to Errol Spence Jr. four years ago.
Boxing Scene
Jose Uzcategui Calls Out David Benavidez: "I'm The Opponent That David Needs"
Following a one-sided beating against Andre Dirrell, Jose Uzcategui announced his presence to the rest of the super middleweight division. Though he believed that his IBF world title reign had only just begun, Caleb Plant had other ideas. On January 13th, 2019, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, Plant...
Boxing Scene
Visa Issue Almost Made Adames Pull Out Of Montiel Fight; Daughter Died During Camp
CARSON, California – Carlos Adames almost didn’t make it to Los Angeles in time to weigh in for the impressive victory that made him the WBC interim middleweight champion and the mandatory challenger for Jermall Charlo’s 160-pound title. An extended delay in receiving the work visa Adames...
UFC champion Leon Edwards says Conor Benn should be ‘banned’ after adverse drug test result
British UFC champion Leon Edwards has said Conor Benn ‘should be banned’ after the boxer returned an adverse drug test result last week, leading to the cancellation of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr.Almost 30 years after Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank fought for the second and final time, their sons were due to go head to head in London last Saturday. However, the highly-anticipated catchweight bout was cancelled after Benn, 26, returned a test result with traces of a fertility drug – namely the banned substance clomifene.“You should be banned,” Edwards told reporters on Friday. “I think calling...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora Trilogy Seems Likely, Says Frank Warren
Frank Warren, the co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has confirmed that his boxer will likely face division veteran Dereck Chisora on December 3. Fury had recently been in talks to have a blockbuster with Anthony Joshua - but their discussions fell apart when the two were unable to finalize a deal in time for a year-end encounter.
