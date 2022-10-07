Read full article on original website
Buffalo man convicted in 44-year-old murder case
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old cold case is coming to an end. On Tuesday, an Erie County jury convicted 63-year-old John Sauberan of killing Linda Tschari on February 8, 1978 at her home on Pooley Place in Buffalo, District Attorney John Flynn announced. Later that day, her brother, who lived in the front house […]
Retired Buffalo detective sentenced to conditional discharge
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a retired Buffalo detective was sentenced to conditional discharge.
Buffalo man charged with murder, multiple felonies
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Abouycea Thornton was charged with one count of murder in the second degree, one count of assault in the second degree, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt. On Sept. 17, 2022, […]
16-year-old pleads guilty in connection to fatal shooting on Koons Avenue
The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Koons Avenue on January 25. A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 19-year-old man was injured.
Buffalo man indicted for beating ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death
A Buffalo man is facing murder, assault and criminal contempt charges for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death.
West Seneca police locate missing vulnerable adult
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca police say they have located a woman who was reported missing early Wednesday morning. According to the department, the woman was last heard from around 4 p.m. Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the department shared an update on social media, stating that the woman had been located and was safely reunited with her family.
Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Between […]
Buffalo man charged with killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury has indicted a man who allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend to death with a pipe. Police say 30-year-old Abouycea Thornton assaulted the couple near Bailey and Berkshire avenues the night of September 17th, injuring the woman and killing the man.
Rochester man sentenced for 458 bags of fentanyl, robbery
$460 and some grocery items were stolen from the store by Williams and an accomplice, the attorney's office said.
Former Niagara County Court Judge Matthew Murphy passes away at age 70
Former Niagara County Court Judge Matthew Murphy passed away Monday at the age of 70 after a short illness.
Police Investigating Drowning Death Near Angola, NY
Law enforcement and rescue officials in the Southtowns are trying to get more information about a person who has died. According to reports, the man was found in Lake Erie this past weekend. Details are limited and the case is still under investigation as police try to determine what exactly...
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie
ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
Four killed in Niagara County crash
ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were killed and one more was injured in a crash in Royalton involving a car and an RV on Tuesday afternoon, New York State Police said. Police responded at approximately 3:15 p.m. to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road for the two-vehicle collision. The one person […]
Rochester Man Arrested in Overnight Shooting, Stabbing
Rochester police now say a shooting and a stabbing overnight were indeed connected. 31-year-old Akech Deng allegedly shot a 37-year-old woman around 2:30 this morning near Oregon Street, north of downtown. Deng suffered a stab wound in the incident, and has been treated at the hospital and released. Meantime, the...
Man Jailed Following Alleged Burglary In The City Of Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 35-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged burglary in the City of Dunkirk. Dallas Morris was arrested by officers with Dunkirk Police, who responded to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Washington Avenue last Friday. Morris was taken...
Clarence community raises money for children left by murder-suicide
CLARENCE, N.Y. – The community is rallying around four children left behind by a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of their parents, and two grandparents. Last Thursday, 43-year-old Eric Bergum shot his wife, mother and father before turning the gun on himself. "I literally had to sit down. It...
Regional Police and Court News
Attempted murder in Genesee NY update, school bus trouble in Potter County, felony charges in Bolivar. 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee, NY was arraigned in Allegany County court on four felony charges with the top count of second-degree attempted murder. He entered not guilty pleas. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 24 and motions in the case will be argued on December 7th. In August, Deahn was accused of attacking an 82-year-old man on a riding mower at a home on Shawmut Road in Genesee. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Strong Memorial in Rochester after being stabbed multiple times. At the time of the attack, there was an active ‘stay away’ order in effect. Deahn was also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Jamestown Man Charged After Police Pursuit in Stolen Truck
A Jamestown man is facing several charges after leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash with another motorist Monday afternoon. At about 2:30 PM, Jamestown Police saw a white pickup truck in the area of Falconer Street and James Avenue that had been reported stolen. Officers say the driver, 35-year-old Douglas Parsons, began to drive over the sidewalk and into the grass on Falconer Street. Parsons allegedly refused to stop after emergency lights and sirens were activated, then continued driving on Falconer Street and then Curtis Street, leaving the city towards Gerry. Parsons then turned back onto Route 60 towards Jamestown, then sideswiped a motorist south of Horton Road. He was then taken into custody at that location and charged with 3rd-degree criminal possession of stolen property, 3rd-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWI-drugs, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, and speed not reasonable and prudent. Parsons was released after being arraigned on the charges. There were no injuries as a result of the crash.
Dog Bit Off 9-Year-Old’s Finger In Cheektowaga, New York
Shame on the owner of this dog. An owner cowardly left after this incident in 2016 and they are still looking for the owner of the dog. Nine-year-old Meech Mills was just "really sad" about his finger which is now, mostly, missing. He had to go get his finger operated on and also a series of shots. Now 15 years old, Mills is still missing his finger.
Arrest made in connection to fires at Myles scrap yard in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls firefighters were called out to 5501 Lockport Road Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.
