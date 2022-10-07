A Jamestown man is facing several charges after leading police on a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash with another motorist Monday afternoon. At about 2:30 PM, Jamestown Police saw a white pickup truck in the area of Falconer Street and James Avenue that had been reported stolen. Officers say the driver, 35-year-old Douglas Parsons, began to drive over the sidewalk and into the grass on Falconer Street. Parsons allegedly refused to stop after emergency lights and sirens were activated, then continued driving on Falconer Street and then Curtis Street, leaving the city towards Gerry. Parsons then turned back onto Route 60 towards Jamestown, then sideswiped a motorist south of Horton Road. He was then taken into custody at that location and charged with 3rd-degree criminal possession of stolen property, 3rd-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer, 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, DWI-drugs, 2nd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to maintain lane, failure to stop at a stop sign, and speed not reasonable and prudent. Parsons was released after being arraigned on the charges. There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO