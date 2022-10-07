Read full article on original website
cougcenter.com
WSU opens as underdogs against Oregon State
The Washington State Cougars will look to keep their eight-game win streak going over the rival Oregon State Beavers this Saturday, but they will do so coming into the game as an underdog. WSU (4-2, 1-2 in Pac-12) suffered a tough loss on the road against the USC Trojans last...
cougcenter.com
The Monday After: Frustrated, for the first time
In the wake of Saturday night’s 30-16 loss to USC, even Washington State head coach Jake Dickert — who is about as “we’ve just got to take care of ourselves” as coaches come — couldn’t hide his contempt for the officiating. If all...
cougcenter.com
WSU sweeps OSU to complete perfect weekend
The Washington State Cougars continued their Oregon weekend by hosting the Beavers of Oregon State University on Sunday. The Cougs won in a three-set sweep 25-14, 25-11, 25-19. The Cougs extended their streak of beating unranked teams to 11 in a row. Set 1. After dropping the first point by...
cougcenter.com
Jaylen Jenkins named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
Washington State freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Monday. Jenkins earned this award following his performance in the Cougars 30-14 loss at #6 USC this past weekend. Jenkins finished with 13 carries for 134 yards with a long of 41 yards. He also...
cougcenter.com
Mistakes kill WSU in 30-14 loss to USC
Good morning. This won’t be the typical good / bad / ugly column that the four of you read on Sundays. There are a few related reasons for that, but the long and short of it is that yours truly spent much of Saturday not watching college football, and much of the Washington State Cougars loss to the USC Trojans was viewed via a cell phone.
cougcenter.com
Stanford 2, WSU 1: Cougs can’t pull off upset
For the second time this week, the Washington State soccer team lost a game. On Sunday in Palo Alto, the No. 21 Cougars dropped their top-25 matchup with 14th ranked Stanford, 2-1. They also dropped their matchup with California on Thursday by the same score. After five matches for everyone...
cougcenter.com
WSU volleyball upsets ranked Oregon
What a night Friday night was for the Washington State volleyball team. The Cougs came back after being down 2-1 to win the fourth and fifth sets to beat the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (22-25, 28-26, 13-25, 25-18, 15-9). That’s right, it was Duck hunting season on the Palouse once more this fall.
cougcenter.com
WSU Volleyball
Its been a tough road for Greeny and her staff to turn the WSU volleyball program around but they've done it. For the team's first 20 win season in 7 years and their first NCAA Tournament birth in that same span, Jen Greeny was named the Pac-12 Volleyball Coach of the Year. The Cougs open tournament play Thursday against Marquette in Madison, Wisconsin.
