Collider

New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning

Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
MOVIES
Collider

'Luckiest Girl Alive': Differences Between the Movie and the Book

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive.The 2015 critically acclaimed novel Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll was a bestseller. The story follows Ani who seems to have everything going for her. She has a great job in New York, a wealthy and handsome fiancé, and is living the life she always dreamed of. But she has a dark past. And the past not only involves a brutal sexual assault, but also a tragic school shooting at her former prep school. Her perfect life is in jeopardy when a new documentary is being made about the events surrounding the shooting, thereby triggering Ani into confronting her violent past in order to proceed with her bright future.
MOVIES
Collider

'Spirited' Trailer Sees Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Taking 'A Christmas Carol' to New Holiday Heights

Apple Original Films has revealed a brand-new teaser trailer for their anticipated holiday musical comedy, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. The film is set to premiere first in theaters about a month before Christmas on November 11, 2022, with it being available to stream on Apple TV+ starting a week later on November 18.
MOVIES
Collider

Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Dead at 96

Legendary actress Angela Lansbury, one of the most tenured actresses ever with iconic roles spanning across television, film, and theater, has died at age 96. Known for dazzling audiences in a variety of roles ranging from a soviet spy to an amateur writer/detective and a singing teapot, she had an extraordinarily diverse career across the industry, becoming one of the most recognizable faces out there. Her death was announced on Twitter by Ali Velshi. She was just five days away from her 97th birthday. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Forget Private Jet Controversies: Kris Jenner Admits To Buying Whole Apartment To Wrap Gifts And Then Forgetting About It

The Kardashians and Jenners get called out for a lot of things, from multiple Kim Kardashian PhotoShop fails to Kylie Jenner’s private jet flex. The family makes such an obscene amount of money — the two previously mentioned sisters are actual billionaires — that we normal folk simply cannot fathom living our lives the way the reality stars do. But when it comes to being unrelatable, matriarch Kris Jenner may have taken the cake in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, when she admitted that she had an entire Beverly Hills condo in which to do her gift-wrapping, and that she’d forgotten it was there.
CELEBRITIES

