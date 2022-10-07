Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
Collider
'Luckiest Girl Alive': Differences Between the Movie and the Book
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive.The 2015 critically acclaimed novel Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll was a bestseller. The story follows Ani who seems to have everything going for her. She has a great job in New York, a wealthy and handsome fiancé, and is living the life she always dreamed of. But she has a dark past. And the past not only involves a brutal sexual assault, but also a tragic school shooting at her former prep school. Her perfect life is in jeopardy when a new documentary is being made about the events surrounding the shooting, thereby triggering Ani into confronting her violent past in order to proceed with her bright future.
Collider
'Spirited' Trailer Sees Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Taking 'A Christmas Carol' to New Holiday Heights
Apple Original Films has revealed a brand-new teaser trailer for their anticipated holiday musical comedy, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. The film is set to premiere first in theaters about a month before Christmas on November 11, 2022, with it being available to stream on Apple TV+ starting a week later on November 18.
'The Midnight Club' breaks jump scare record
A new Netflix horror mystery-thriller, "The Midnight Club," has broken a record for the most scripted jump scares in a television episode.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
Angela Lansbury, ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Star, Dead at 96
Legendary actress Angela Lansbury, one of the most tenured actresses ever with iconic roles spanning across television, film, and theater, has died at age 96. Known for dazzling audiences in a variety of roles ranging from a soviet spy to an amateur writer/detective and a singing teapot, she had an extraordinarily diverse career across the industry, becoming one of the most recognizable faces out there. Her death was announced on Twitter by Ali Velshi. She was just five days away from her 97th birthday. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.
Mariah Carey’s Brother Rushes To Court After Pop Star Reveals Their Mother Told Her About His Alleged Drug Dealing
Mariah Carey’s brother Morgan has rushed to court after the pop star said she heard about him dealing cocaine from multiple people throughout her life, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morgan and his attorney have gone back before a New York judge to fight...
Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage
House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Malia Obama Enjoys Stroll With Rumored Boyfriend Dawit Eklund After Rory Farquharson Split
Malia Obama and her rumored boyfriend Dawit Eklund are fueling romance rumors with another outing. Obama, 24, and Eklund, 33, were photographed taking a stroll together in New York City Monday. In snaps published by Page Six, the former first daughter was dressed casually in an oversized denim shirt, beige...
Betty White 'Did Not Look Away' After Jon Hamm Had To 'Back That Thang Up' On Her
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Shiloh Jolie Pitt shops at a popular flea market in Los Angeles
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was seen enjoying herself at a flea market in Los Angeles. The 16 year old was photographed looking at the different items on sale at a famous flea market located in Griffith Park. RELATED: Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt seemed starstruck during the...
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
What Happened to Nephew Tommy? The ‘Ready to Love’ Host Said He’s “Slowly Coming Back”
Many morning radio show listeners might recognize the name Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Milles. The Houston native co-hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show with his uncle (we were today years old when we learned this) Steve Harvey. According to multiple reports, Steve was the one who gave Thomas his nickname.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”
When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
Hugh Jackman Just Threw Back To Ryan Reynolds Calling Him Out For Retiring From Wolverine And LOL
Hugh Jackman posted a throwback of Ryan Reynolds calling him out for retiring from Wolverine and it's hilarious.
Forget Private Jet Controversies: Kris Jenner Admits To Buying Whole Apartment To Wrap Gifts And Then Forgetting About It
The Kardashians and Jenners get called out for a lot of things, from multiple Kim Kardashian PhotoShop fails to Kylie Jenner’s private jet flex. The family makes such an obscene amount of money — the two previously mentioned sisters are actual billionaires — that we normal folk simply cannot fathom living our lives the way the reality stars do. But when it comes to being unrelatable, matriarch Kris Jenner may have taken the cake in the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, when she admitted that she had an entire Beverly Hills condo in which to do her gift-wrapping, and that she’d forgotten it was there.
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Comments / 0