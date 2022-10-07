Legendary actress Angela Lansbury, one of the most tenured actresses ever with iconic roles spanning across television, film, and theater, has died at age 96. Known for dazzling audiences in a variety of roles ranging from a soviet spy to an amateur writer/detective and a singing teapot, she had an extraordinarily diverse career across the industry, becoming one of the most recognizable faces out there. Her death was announced on Twitter by Ali Velshi. She was just five days away from her 97th birthday. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday,” her family said in a statement.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO