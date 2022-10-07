Read full article on original website
Venezuelan migrant shares journey from El Paso to NYC; city hits record number of releases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The migrant situation in El Paso continues to grow as the city is reporting the highest number of migrant releases and apprehensions across the entire southwest border. At the U.S Mexico Border at the El Paso Sector, there’s been a 20% increase in apprehensions...
City of El Paso extends emergency ordinance to help with migrant crisis
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council unanimously extended the emergency ordinance Tuesday in order to help with the ongoing migrant crisis. This ordinance allows the city of El Paso to continue responding to the ongoing migrant crisis by assisting non-governmental organizations, helping at food banks and welcome centers.
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California’s four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state’s top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency seasonal eradication program — the largest in the U.S. that this year scooped up nearly a million marijuana plants — into a year-round effort aimed at investigating who is behind the illegal grows. The new program will attempt to prosecute underlying labor crimes, environmental crimes and the underground economy centered around the illicit cultivations, said Attorney General Rob Bonta. He called it “an important shift in mindset and in mission” aimed at also aiding California’s faltering legal market by removing dangerous competition. “The illicit marketplace outweighs the legal marketplace” Bonta said. “It’s upside down and our goal is complete eradication of the illegal market.”
Beto O'Rourke to host College Tour Town Hall at UTEP Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in El Paso Tuesday as part of his college-focused tour. O’Rourke will host a College Tour Town Hall at the University of Texas at El Paso at 5:30 p.m. It will take place at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center, 500 W University Ave.
President Biden to designate Camp Hale, Colorado as a national monument
President Joe Biden will be in Eagle County, Colorado today as he's expected to designate Camp Hale, a World War II training ground, as a national monument.
