Garden City High School Coaches Show 10/10
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – It was another great night on the Garden City Coaches show as we got a chance to catch up with three sports from Buffalo Athletics. First up it was the Garden City volleyball team as we got a chance to talk to senior, defensive...
Broncbusters beat Independence 17-7 in 4th quarter surge
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Winning is all that matters in the Jayhawk Conference, and Garden City did just that Saturday against Independence. Late mistakes guided the Broncbusters to a 17-7 victory over the Pirates Saturday night at Broncbuster Stadium. Ty Perry threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Garden City won its third game in a row. Minnick’s team improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple
PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
Senior food box program to begin in Grant County
ULYSSES, KS, 10/11/2022 – The Kansas Food Bank and Grant County Health Department in Ulysses are introducing a USDA program to help provide monthly food boxes to low income seniors. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program will be available in Grant County to persons age 60 and above who qualify by meeting income requirements. Distribution will start in November.
Car crashes into Garden City house, driver arrested
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City man was arrested after police say he drove his car into a house early Saturday. The Garden City Police Department said officers tried to stop the car at Main and Mary Streets just before 1 a.m. Officers say the car kept going and turned south into the […]
Kansas deputy’s car hit, driver arrested for DUI
A western Kansas deputy is okay after their vehicle was hit by an allegedly drunk driver early Sunday morning.
