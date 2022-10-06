ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUSports.net

Women's Golf on National TV Starting Monday at Stephens Cup

BATON ROUGE – The nationally-ranked LSU women’s golf team looks to defend their championship against a stellar field when the second Jackson T. Stephens Championship begins Monday morning at the prestigious Seminole Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The Tigers won last year’s inaugural event at The Alotian Club...
JUNO BEACH, FL
LSUSports.net

LSU Men's Golf Opens Play At Purdue Invite

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team plays its fourth tournament of the fall season when they open play Monday against a tough lineup in the Purdue Fall Invite at the Kampen Course in West Lafayette, Indiana. The tournament is set for 36 holes on Monday and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
LSUSports.net

Tigers Fall at No. 15 Florida, 3-1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 15 Florida survived LSU for a 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-27) victory Saturday afternoon at the Exactech Arena. LSU (10-7, 4-3 SEC) hit a season-low .124 thanks to Florida’s (12-3, 4-1 SEC) 15.5 blocks which is the most of any LSU opponent this season. The Tigers totaled eight aces in the setback and won the battles in digs, 61-60.
GAINESVILLE, FL
LSUSports.net

Football Falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 40-13

BATON ROUGE – Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Tennessee over No. 25 LSU, 40-13, on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. LSU falls to 4-2 with the loss, while the Volunteers improve to 5-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in Gainesville against Florida at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy