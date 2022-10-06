Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
LSUSports.net
Drew Doyle, Tiger Golfers In Second After Two Rounds At Purdue
BATON ROUGE – Drew Doyle and the LSU men’s golf team both stand in second place heading to Tuesday’s final round of the Purdue Fall Invitational at the Kampen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Indiana. Doyle posted rounds of even par 72 and 5-under 67 to stand...
LSUSports.net
LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Kickoff, TV Network Announced
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Ole Miss contest will be televised on CBS.
LSUSports.net
Women's Golf on National TV Starting Monday at Stephens Cup
BATON ROUGE – The nationally-ranked LSU women’s golf team looks to defend their championship against a stellar field when the second Jackson T. Stephens Championship begins Monday morning at the prestigious Seminole Club in Juno Beach, Florida. The Tigers won last year’s inaugural event at The Alotian Club...
LSUSports.net
LSU Men's Golf Opens Play At Purdue Invite
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team plays its fourth tournament of the fall season when they open play Monday against a tough lineup in the Purdue Fall Invite at the Kampen Course in West Lafayette, Indiana. The tournament is set for 36 holes on Monday and...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Fall at No. 15 Florida, 3-1
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 15 Florida survived LSU for a 3-1 (18-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-27) victory Saturday afternoon at the Exactech Arena. LSU (10-7, 4-3 SEC) hit a season-low .124 thanks to Florida’s (12-3, 4-1 SEC) 15.5 blocks which is the most of any LSU opponent this season. The Tigers totaled eight aces in the setback and won the battles in digs, 61-60.
LSUSports.net
Championship Health Partners, Hall of Fame Health Introduce Tiger Legacy Care for all alumni student-athletes
BATON ROUGE, LA – Championship Health Partners LSU Athletics and Our Lady of the Lake Health have joined with Hall of Fame Health to provide all alumni student-athletes with access to a lifetime of world-class care through Tiger Legacy Care. Through Tiger Legacy Care, all alumni of LSU Athletics...
LSUSports.net
Football Falls to No. 8 Tennessee, 40-13
BATON ROUGE – Hendon Hooker threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 8 Tennessee over No. 25 LSU, 40-13, on Saturday morning in Tiger Stadium. LSU falls to 4-2 with the loss, while the Volunteers improve to 5-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action next Saturday in Gainesville against Florida at 6:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.
