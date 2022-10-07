Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.

WALLER COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO