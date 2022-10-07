Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing / Runaway Juvenile – Dolce Pickens
MAGNOLIA, TX — Dolce Pickens was last seen at her home on Hayden Drive in Magnolia on October 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Dolce, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A301915.
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says
According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
UPDATE -WILLIS SHOOTING
330PM UPDATE-MALE IS BELIEVED TO STILL BE IN THE RESIDENCE. MCSO UNITS ON SCENE PLEASE KEEP CLEAR OF THE AREA.
‘I don’t want anyone to go through what I’ve gone through’: Montgomery County teen warns after fentanyl overdose
A Montgomery County teenager who spent two nights in the hospital earlier this year after overdosing on a pill she didn’t know was laced with fentanyl is warning others about the dangers and spreading the message that it’s not worth it. Mia Berneti, 17, tried opioids, she says…
DJ shoots man after fight breaks out at sports bar in north Harris County, deputies say
Deputies said a fight continued onto the parking lot when a DJ working at the bar grabbed his gun, went outside, and shot one of the men multiple times.
NEW UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS
NEW UPDATE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. MCTXSheriff has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022, where the father of the victim is reporting his actio…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-update-conroe-dad-becomes-a-detective-to-find-evidence-in-hit-and-run-crashthat-seriously-injured-his-son-in-the-woodlands/
Montgomery County moves forward on $3.5M project to improve Research Forest at I-45
Montgomery County will finally dip into its almost $60 million “pass-through” toll fund, agreeing to use money from the now defunct state program to cover improvements at Interstate 45 and Research Forest Drive. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Montgomery-County-to-fund-intersection-17501876.php.
Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers have identified the man who was shot to death by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop in September. As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY
Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested in connection with home invasion, assault with crowbar
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting someone with a crowbar. On Saturday, around 5:20 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of CR 1514 in Jacksonville.
Mother, daughter found dead inside W. Harris Co. home after family requests welfare check
Deputies believe the women were mother and daughter whom family members say they haven't heard from in two days before the tragic discovery.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
199 DWI ARRESTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SEPTEMBER
FIRST DWI 10/23/21 -ARRESTED CONROE PD -6/21/22 $500 FINE. 3 DAYS MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL-90 DAY DL SUSPENSION. FIRST DWI 8/5/21-CONROE PD- 1/31/22 $400 FINE 3 DAYS. FIRST DWI-08/02/22- HAS NOT YET GONE TO COURT ON THE FIRST CHARGE. PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLE. FIRST DWI 6/4/21 -DWI UNDER 21-JP3 PRECINCT 4 CONSTABLE.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
Murder-attempted suicide shuts down I-45 for hours, HPD investigating
All southbound lanes were shut down for hours after police found both of the victims with gunshot wounds to the head
Robbery victim accidentally shot by security guard attempting to stop armed suspect, police say
According to investigators, one of the robbery suspects grabbed the victim when the security guard opened fire twice.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 6 in connection to burglary ring
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve arrested six people following searches of two Athens properties on Wednesday. According to authorities, the searches also resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen items. Additionally, 12 other warrants were issued because of evidence from the search. The following arrests were […]
MAJOR ACCIDENT CLOSES SH 105 NEAR PLANTERSVILLE
845AM-After the head-on crash on Monday at SH 105 at County Road 415 in which a Conroe teen was flown in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an 18-wheeler there is another crash. This crash is just east of FM 362. Montgomery Fire has been dispatched to assist. In addition, Air Medical has been requested and a helicopter is en route. Expect delays.
Harris County law enforcement officers crowd commissioners court, boo Lina Hidalgo over budget battle
Judge Hidalgo ended Tuesday's Commissioners Court meeting early to a chorus of boos from the Harris County Constable's Deputies packing the room.
