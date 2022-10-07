ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocomotive.com

Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says

According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
NEW CANEY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

UPDATE -WILLIS SHOOTING

330PM UPDATE-MALE IS BELIEVED TO STILL BE IN THE RESIDENCE. MCSO UNITS ON SCENE PLEASE KEEP CLEAR OF THE AREA.
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

NEW UPDATE-CONROE DAD BECOMES A DETECTIVE TO FIND EVIDENCE IN HIT AND RUN CRASHTHAT SERIOUSLY INJURED HIS SON IN THE WOODLANDS

NEW UPDATE FROM MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. MCTXSheriff has been asked for details surrounding a hit-and-run accident that happened in The Woodlands area on September 26, 2022, where the father of the victim is reporting his actio…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-update-conroe-dad-becomes-a-detective-to-find-evidence-in-hit-and-run-crashthat-seriously-injured-his-son-in-the-woodlands/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Rangers identify man killed in Rusk County deputy-involved shooting

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers have identified the man who was shot to death by a Rusk County deputy during a traffic stop in September. As the result of a public information request by KLTV, the man has been identified by the Rangers as Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas. The Ranger who responded said he was called out at 1:15 a.m. to assist with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MULTIPLE SHOOTINGS IN WALLER COUNTY

Three teens have been transported from different locations in the Waller area. A 19-year-old male was shot in the neck, an 18-year-old female was shot in the chest, and another 18-year-old female was shot. Just before 2 am, three Life Flight helicopters were requested to the area of Pine Island Road. One female was said to have been shot in front of a church. Waller County is investigating. We will update you as soon as possible.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 10/07/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 10-07-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 10/05/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

199 DWI ARRESTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SEPTEMBER

FIRST DWI 10/23/21 -ARRESTED CONROE PD -6/21/22 $500 FINE. 3 DAYS MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL-90 DAY DL SUSPENSION. FIRST DWI 8/5/21-CONROE PD- 1/31/22 $400 FINE 3 DAYS. FIRST DWI-08/02/22- HAS NOT YET GONE TO COURT ON THE FIRST CHARGE. PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLE. FIRST DWI 6/4/21 -DWI UNDER 21-JP3 PRECINCT 4 CONSTABLE.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempts to Identify Suspect in Ulta Beauty Supply Theft in New Caney

NEW CANEY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect pictured below who committed a theft from Ulta Beauty Supply, located at 21524 Market Place Drive in New Caney, Texas. On September 5, 2022, at about 3:45 PM, the suspect stole a basket containing numerous fragrances with an estimated value of $3,000. The male drove toward the Houston area in a red Ford Mustang.
NEW CANEY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 6 in connection to burglary ring

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that they’ve arrested six people following searches of two Athens properties on Wednesday. According to authorities, the searches also resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen items. Additionally, 12 other warrants were issued because of evidence from the search. The following arrests were […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT CLOSES SH 105 NEAR PLANTERSVILLE

845AM-After the head-on crash on Monday at SH 105 at County Road 415 in which a Conroe teen was flown in serious condition after crossing the center line and hitting an 18-wheeler there is another crash. This crash is just east of FM 362. Montgomery Fire has been dispatched to assist. In addition, Air Medical has been requested and a helicopter is en route. Expect delays.
PLANTERSVILLE, TX

