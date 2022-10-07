ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSAT 12

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

WASHINGTON – A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues...
SMALL BUSINESS
KSAT 12

Kickapoo Tribe is getting a $2.6 million grant from the federal government to connect to the internet

LUBBOCK — The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas has received more than $2.6 million from the federal government to install fiber for broadband. The grant will help bring 354 unserved Native American households and businesses online. The grant is part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program though the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Will to live, life jackets: Boaters survive 28 hours, sharks

NEW ORLEANS – Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third swam what felt like miles to search for help. The swimmer, Phong Le, managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

