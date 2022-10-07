Read full article on original website
More polio found in New York City wastewater, health officials say
The New York Health Department uncovered evidence of polio in NYC wastewater as officials promote more vaccinations for the disease.
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
WASHINGTON – A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues...
Kickapoo Tribe is getting a $2.6 million grant from the federal government to connect to the internet
LUBBOCK — The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas has received more than $2.6 million from the federal government to install fiber for broadband. The grant will help bring 354 unserved Native American households and businesses online. The grant is part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program though the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Florida AG announces massive fentanyl bust linked to Mexican cartels, slams 'chaotic' border policies
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss a massive fentanyl bust tied to Mexican drug cartels.
Will to live, life jackets: Boaters survive 28 hours, sharks
NEW ORLEANS – Two anglers whose boat sank over the weekend in the Gulf of Mexico clung to an improvised float and fought off sharks while the third swam what felt like miles to search for help. The swimmer, Phong Le, managed to find a cellphone signal, and sent...
