Read full article on original website
Related
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
13abc.com
Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday marks four weeks until election day and early voting begins in Ohio Wednesday. If you can’t make it to the polls on November 8th, it will soon be your time to cast your vote. LaVera Scott, the director of the Lucas County Board of...
VOTER GUIDE | November 8 general election in Ohio: See what's on the ballot and how to find your polling place
CLEVELAND — Get ready, Ohio... Election Day is quickly approaching. Ohio voters will decide several big races and issues throughout the state in the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A few of the big statewide races include:. Ohio Governor: Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vs. former Dayton...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
13abc.com
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as it starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. The company also plans to invest $700 million and add 300 jobs at three of its own Ohio factories to prepare them to start making EVs and components. The battery plant, to be built jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, could see a total investment of $4.4 billion. The plant site is off Interstate 71 in Fayette County, about 40 miles southwest of the state capital of Columbus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned
Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
cwcolumbus.com
Ohio couple opens Florida home to Ohio linemen helping with hurricane damage
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A post on Facebook sparked a coincidental connection between people from central Ohio. "I think it’s kind of like a God thing," said Cathy Morgan, who lives in Hebron, Ohio, and owns a home near Fort Myers Beach, Florida. "We are so thrilled to be able to help out."
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
When’s the last day to register to vote in Ohio? It’s coming fast
First News is Your Local Election Headquarters, Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Ohio.
13abc.com
Reports: Authorities seize boat used in cheating scandal during Lake Erie fishing tournament
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WOIO) - Authorities in Hermitage, Pennsylvania seized a boat on Tuesday that is believed to be connected to the viral cheating scandal by two men during a walleye tournament on Lake Erie. According to reports from CBS affiliate WKBN, the Mercer County District Attorney and the Ohio Department...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Fox17
MSP: $10K in cash stolen from parked car in Newton Township
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are seeking information related to a larceny they say occurred in Newton Township back in June. Michigan State Police says about $10,000 in cash was stolen from a parked car on 6 Mile Road near I-Drive South on June 4. We’re told the car...
13abc.com
October 10th Weather Forecast
Elgin Rogers Democrat running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Republican Roy Palmer III. Roy Palmer III (R) Candidate for Ohio House District 44. Roy Palmer III is the Republican running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Democrat Elgin Rogers.
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days gets adopted
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who hasbeen at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days has finally found his forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter. But...
13abc.com
WLS Superintendent gives an update on student shooting victim
Elgin Rogers Democrat running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Republican Roy Palmer III. Roy Palmer III (R) Candidate for Ohio House District 44. Roy Palmer III is the Republican running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Democrat Elgin Rogers. Shortage of mental healthcare...
Comments / 6