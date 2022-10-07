ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Tuesday marks four weeks until election day and early voting begins in Ohio Wednesday. If you can’t make it to the polls on November 8th, it will soon be your time to cast your vote. LaVera Scott, the director of the Lucas County Board of...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as it starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. The company also plans to invest $700 million and add 300 jobs at three of its own Ohio factories to prepare them to start making EVs and components. The battery plant, to be built jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, could see a total investment of $4.4 billion. The plant site is off Interstate 71 in Fayette County, about 40 miles southwest of the state capital of Columbus.
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
13abc.com

October 10th Weather Forecast

Elgin Rogers Democrat running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Republican Roy Palmer III. Roy Palmer III (R) Candidate for Ohio House District 44. Roy Palmer III is the Republican running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Democrat Elgin Rogers.
13abc.com

WLS Superintendent gives an update on student shooting victim

Elgin Rogers Democrat running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Republican Roy Palmer III. Roy Palmer III (R) Candidate for Ohio House District 44. Roy Palmer III is the Republican running in the race for Ohio's 44th House District against Democrat Elgin Rogers. Shortage of mental healthcare...
