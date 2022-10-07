Read full article on original website
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Featurette: Meet Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson’s Characters [Exclusive]
The theatrical premiere date of Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin is fast approaching and Collider has an exclusive featurette that delves into the varied and complex characters of the film. Titled "Divided We Fall," it features McDonagh and the cast sitting down to talk about the very human themes of the film and how each character's own mindset plays into the conflict at its center between two lifelong friends.
What Happened to Gina Prince-Bythewood's Marvel 'Silver & Black' Movie?
With The Woman King, director Gina Prince-Bythewood has solidified her status as a filmmaker who can deliver films that are as lucrative as they are acclaimed. Considering this as well as how her 2020 title, The Old Guard, spawned a franchise and how the cult following surrounding her 2000 feature Love & Basketball continues to grow, it may sound absurd that anyone would ever reject a passion project from this filmmaker. But in the late 2010s, Sony passed on the chance to have Prince-Bythewood deliver a Marvel Comics adaptation when it canned Silver & Black.
How Daredevil's 'She-Hulk' Appearance Echoes His Mark Waid Comics Run
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk.Much rejoicing was heard in various corners of the Internet last week, as She-Hulk: Attorney At Law brought Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock into the orbit of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). While Cox had previously appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this marks his first full appearance as Murdock following the cancelation of the Daredevil series on Netflix. And Daredevil's appearance not only showcases the potential path he will take in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — but it also draws from a fan-favorite run featuring the Man Without Fear, specifically Mark Waid's work.
10 Underrated Standalone DreamWorks Movies
Since its founding in 1994, DreamWorks has risen to become one of the leading figures in the world of animated films. Their 2001 hit, Shrek, was the first winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Film, and went on to spawn multiple sequels. Other franchises spawned by DreamWorks include Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon.
Why Jen Was Right to be Angry in 'She-Hulk' Episode 8
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.We’ve followed Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for several weeks now, and we’ve gained a pretty good insight into the kind of person she is: her moral leanings, self-deprecating humor, legal know-how, and inherently decent worldview. In the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip It," Jen is tested after a cyberattack orchestrated by Intelligencia discloses personal and professional details that could cost Jen her livelihood. It was a hugely enjoyable episode with the re-introduction of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as the MCU’s dishiest vigilante. Jen embraces the action-heavy aspect of her superhero identity, getting the recognition she deserves, and a baddie who is an inept, albeit scene-stealing, supervillain. Unfortunately, it all ends in rage-filled tears.
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?
The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
'The Matrix' Review: Neo's Saga Resonates Louder Than Ever Before
When film historians and cinephiles look back on the most influential years in cinema, it’s hard to argue against the impact of 1999. The last year before the new millennium ushered audiences into the modern age of cinema with films such as The Sixth Sense, The Blair Witch Project, and Magnolia. While there were advances in visual effects, there was a groundswell of stories about dissatisfaction and restlessness born out of the mundanity of the corporate structure. Though films like Office Space and Fight Club explore these themes, there’s one film that stands above the rest when it comes to innovative visual effects and tackling themes of conformity all while transforming the sci-fi genre forever – The Matrix.
'House of the Dragon' Director Geeta Patel Discusses the Significance of [SPOILER]'s Death
Warning: This report contains spoilers for Episode Eight of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon’s director Geeta Patel has confirmed the death of a key character in the HBO series’ eighth episode. Patel has confirmed King Viserys Targaryen’s reign has come to an end. In an...
Most Werewolf Films Bite - That's Why You Should Check Out 'Dog Soldiers'
We all know the story of the werewolf. Under the full moon, someone transforms into a hulking wolf-like beast with the desire to hunt and kill its prey. Said person also suffers from a deep melancholy over their condition, lamenting over their fate. And usually, they end up dead - whether it's by their own hands or by the hands of their friends or foes. This formula has fueled everything from the classic An American Werewolf in London to Marvel Studios' Halloween special Werewolf by Night. But it was thrown out the window for Neil Marshall's directorial debut, Dog Soldiers.
'Hellraiser's David Bruckner Explains the Designs for the New Cenobites
In director David Bruckner's new Hellraiser reimagining, streaming now on Hulu, author Clive Barker's Lament Configuration introduces a whole new cast of characters to unimaginable sights and sadistic pleasures. Based on the 1987 horror classic of the same name, when struggling addict Riley McKendry (Odessa A'zion) finds herself in possession of said puzzle box, she unwittingly looses the will of the Cenobites on the people around her. In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Bruckner revealed his approach to recreating some of the most iconic figures in horror movie history for audiences three decades later.
The Most Badass Final Girls of the 1980s, From Alien Defeats to Dream Powers
In the 1970s, horror movies began to change. The days of Dracula and The Wolf Man were over. There had been a time when religious themed horror films like The Exorcist and The Omen were all the rage. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Black Christmas began a shift toward a more realistic horror film that focused more on the horror outside your door or through that door you really shouldn’t open. In 1978, Halloween changed everything.
How 'The Midnight Club' Sets Up a Season 2
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the ending of The Midnight Club. Mike Flanagan doesn’t refrain from leaving unresolved plot points in his TV series, usually as a way to allow the audience to interact with his work and fill in the gaps by themselves. And while The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass mostly resolve all the conflicts between their characters, each finale is at least a bit open-ended, showing how the world keeps going on after the main cast comes to peace with the ghosts and demons that haunt them. The Midnight Club, however, abandons all subtlety in favor of a classic cliffhanger that teases Season 2 is indeed planned by creators Flanagan and Leah Fong. And while we are very happy to know we might spend some more time with the incredible characters of The Midnight Club, that cliffhanger comes as a shock, given that Flanagan was so far invested in producing miniseries.
Marvel Delays 'Deadpool 3,' 'Fantastic Four,' and 'Avengers: Secret Wars' as 'Blade' is Put on Hold
Disney has made some significant changes to its release date schedule including pushing back some major titles for Marvel Studios. Earlier today, reports came out about pre-production being halted on Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie as the studio continues to look for a director after amicably splitting from Basamam Tariq, who remains an executive producer on the project. The project has now moved to September 6, 2024, pushed back from its November 3, 2023 date.
'Werewolf by Night': The Wild Comics History of Man-Thing
Werewolf by Night is Marvel Studios' latest release, a special feature that Marvel demigod Kevin Feige insists is something new in the MCU, the first feature to explore the horror side of Marvel's rich stable of characters. The feature stars Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell, a man who, thanks to his ancestry, turns into a werewolf, a Jack Russell terror if you will, every three nights of a full moon. A number of other characters appear in the special, including monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), her zombified father Ulysses, living stepmother Verusa (Harriet Sansom Harris), and Jake Gomez (Jaycob Maya), who in the comics is another Werewolf by Night. And one more: Man-Thing, a large swamp creature.
Syril Karn's Return Home in ‘Andor' Is Every Millennial's Nightmare Scenario
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Ah, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). We feel your pain. When we sat down to watch the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off show Andor, we did not expect the writers to hold up a mirror to every millennial’s nightmare. That too through the arc of Syril Karn, a character that we already love to hate. But here we are—instead of despising Syril, we feel ever so slightly sympathetic toward his plight.
What Is the Maester Conspiracy in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.The Maester Conspiracy is a theory referred to in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, which was set hundreds of years after House of the Dragon - when magic had been gone from the world for a long time. Several characters including one of their own Maester Marwyn aka Marwyn the Mage believed that there was a covenant between certain maesters to influence events within their assigned houses and beyond. It was also believed that an untold number of maesters, working together, were responsible for ridding the world of all magic, including dragons and the Targaryens who rode them.
'Prince of Darkness' Is John Carpenter at His Most Apocalyptic
One of the most tragic facts about cinema is that John Carpenter is only being recognized as one of horror’s greatest directors decades after he should have been. While his title as the master of horror is now undisputed, there was a time when his films were largely derided by critics, only being re-evaluated following successful runs on home video and the midnight circuit. The Thing is the most infamous example, a film that is now considered a landmark of the genre but was initially met with a level of vitriol that is almost unimaginable (with terms like “instant junk” and the “quintessential moron movie” being thrown around like confetti). Quite why the film received such a backlash remains unclear (competition from E.T. and Blade Runner that both released in the same window being two reasons), but its subsequent acclaim has led to most of its early critics falling mysteriously silent. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for another of his films based around the inscrutable world of cosmic horror, one that explores many of the same concepts as The Thing while pushing them in new and (whisper it) better directions — none other than his 1987 supernatural masterpiece, Prince of Darkness.
