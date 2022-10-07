ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawling Rotary Holds Coat Drive

As cooler temperatures prevail, the Pawling Rotary Club will hold its annual coat drive in conjunction with Rotary District 7210, from October 15 to November 15. Collection boxes will be available in the lobby of the Lathrop building at Lakeside Park, with coat donations available to local families through the Pawling Resource Center.
PAWLING, NY
