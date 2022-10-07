Read full article on original website
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 10th
Note: The Office for the Aging and all OFA Friendship Centers are closed on Columbus Day, Monday, October 10th. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program receive their meals in advance of the holiday. Office for the Aging Presents ‘All The Lonely People’: A Local Film Screening and Community...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Almost ‘Ultimate Destination’
A "dying mall" in the Hudson Valley is almost ready to become an "ultimate destination" with many "good-paying jobs." We have a first look. The highly anticipated Resorts World Hudson Valley is set to open in the very near future in Newburgh. Resorts World Catskills is creating a new gambling hall with video slot machines inside the Newburgh Mall.
Trio crashes car on NYS parkway after attempting to rob upstate Walgreens: report
Three alleged robbers crashed in their car on a New York State parkway after trying to rob an upstate Walgreens Tuesday morning.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Pawling Rotary Holds Coat Drive
As cooler temperatures prevail, the Pawling Rotary Club will hold its annual coat drive in conjunction with Rotary District 7210, from October 15 to November 15. Collection boxes will be available in the lobby of the Lathrop building at Lakeside Park, with coat donations available to local families through the Pawling Resource Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile Life ambulance company agrees to pay back patients over illegal billing, AG says
Mobile Life illegally billed patients, the attorney general said. The ambulance company, based in Orange County, provides services throughout the Hudson Valley. Mobile Life has agreed to pay back patients. State Attorney General Letitia James' office announced Thursday that it had settled a case of alleged illegal billing with Mobile...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie fire destroys one house; badly damages neighboring house (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – A fire on Mansion Street Saturday afternoon ripped through one house and badly damaged a neighboring dwelling. The Poughkeepsie fire department arrived on the scene moments after being dispatched and found heavy fire and smoke in the first house. A request for neighboring departments was made to get the blaze under control.
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two more planes carrying immigrant children land at Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Two more planeloads of teenagers were flown into Orange County Airport Friday night with the youths headed for housing in the Mid-Hudson Valley. One plane touched down at the Montgomery facility at around 6:05 p.m. with the second aircraft landing moments later. The children, many carrying suitcases...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger shot aboard Westchester public bus
YONKERS – A passenger aboard a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety said at about 5 p.m., a passenger was shot while on Bee-Line Bus #257 on the #4 line. Police said the assailants...
Police: 2 seventh graders arrested for AirDrop threat to school
Police say two students are facing charges in connection to a threat sent out using AirDrop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
shelterforce.org
The Making of Co-op City, the Nation’s Biggest Housing Co-op
Affordable housing activists spend a lot of time talking about how to bring about solutions that match the scale of the problem. Co-ops and community land trusts—frequently mentioned strategies for creating permanently affordable housing—often face challenges about their potential to scale up. It seems timely, then, that a...
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Adult and child struck in Town of Wallkill
TOWN OF WALLKILL – An adult and child, who were walking at 88 Dunning Road in the Town of Wallkill at 1 p.m. on Thursday were struck by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with two occupants that was turning right out of a parking lot, Wallkill Town Police report. Both...
Popular Orange County Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years this Weekend
I live pretty far from Monroe in Orange County these days, but sometimes I wish I lived closer. Mostly because one of my favorite and most fun restaurants happens to be in Monroe. I’ve been going to The Captain’s Table in Monroe for years. Actually, decades. This weekend The Captain’s Table celebrates 50 years of serving Orange County and beyond. Great food, live music, fun times at the bar. That’;s what keeps everyone coming back.
NBC New York
Why Didn't Police or DA Ask for Help Finding Suspect Before Poughkeepsie Hotel Shooting?
The two men arrested in connection with Sunday's shooting in a Poughkeepsie hotel lobby that killed a father in town for a family weekend at Marist College have been indicted — but the question remains: Why wasn't more done to get the suspected killer off the street before the deadly shooting?
Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV
The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
Paterson man injured in Clinton Street shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street late Thursday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29, of Paterson, arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police said the victim was struck...
Comments / 0