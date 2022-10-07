Read full article on original website
Visit Tuscaloosa announces new VP of marketing, communications
Visit Tuscaloosa has a new vice president of marketing and communications beginning Thursday, the organization announced today. Jimmy Hart has nearly 20 years of experience in the field, and is responsible for the University of Alabama’s “Where Legends Are Made” campaign. Hart was hired at UA in...
Tider Insider: Oct. 11, 2022
Gary Harris and Rodney Orr discuss Alabama football’s win over Texas A&M, which was closer-than-expected. We’ll give you our main takeaways on that and assess the Instagram drama surrounding Crimson Tide defensive back, Eli Ricks. Then, we will preview Alabama’s game with No. 6 Tennessee and give you are game predictions. Also, the Crimson Tide stay hot on the recruiting trail, and Alabama soccer stays hot on field. We’ll also answer viewer questions, on the phone and through e-mail.
Wanna apply to Alabama? You can do it for free Oct. 17-21
The University of Alabama is taking part in Free App Week, meaning the college is waiving application fees for most prospective students between Oct. 17 and Oct. 21. Free App Week helps ensure students facing financial difficulties can still apply for college. “Over the last two years, UA welcomed a...
Moundville Native American Festival returns Wednesday
The 2022 Moundville Native American Festival returns for the first time since 2019 on Oct. 12 through Oct. 15 at the University of Alabama Moundville Archeological Park. The festival highlights nationally acclaimed artists, craftspeople and educators. It will include prominent Native American performers including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing, and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
Bright Spots: Bibb County farm a sanctuary for animals in need
Welcome to Tabernacle Farm in Brent. This week’s Bright Spots report takes us to Bibb County, where a fun fall event is benefitting a warm and very fuzzy cause. On Saturday, these acres were filled with all kinds of fall, family-friendly, fun as part of their Fall Farm Day.
Florida shrimpers focus on getting battered fleet back to sea
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The seafood industry in southwest Florida is racing against time and the elements to save what’s left of both a major shrimping fleet and a lifestyle battered by Hurricane Ian. The ferocious wind and powerful storm surge from Ian threw several dozen...
Alabama escapes Texas A&M in deafening 24-20 thriller
The Texas A&M game was more than a matchup between two SEC schools. Last year, the unranked Aggies shocked the world by taking down the top-ranked Crimson Tide in College Station, Texas. Head coaches Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher also had a feud this offseason over the payment of recruits.
Family remembers uncle, friend shot to death Saturday
Two men are dead and the son of one of victims is behind bars charged with the murders. The shooting happened on 20th street at the home of one of the victim’s in West Tuscaloosa Saturday night. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators said 30-year-old Devin Martez Quinzy of Moundville...
It’s Fire Prevention Week’s 100th anniversary, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue has big plans
It’s Fire Prevention Week, and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue is focused on ensuring you have a home escape plan for your family. “One of the most important tips that we’re going to talk about this week is having a home escape plan and making sure that plan in place,” said TFR’s Holly Whigham. “Making sure you talk with your family about what you’re going to do in case of a fire. Where are you going to go and where are you going to meet.”
Moundville man facing capital murder charges after 2 shot, killed Saturday
Two people are dead and the man accused of their deaths is behind bars after a shooting in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. It happened in the 3000 block of 20th Street just after 6 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found two adult men who had been shot inside the home. Both men were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Ex-Mississippi governor faces new subpoena in welfare case
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – An attorney is trying to force former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant to release text messages or other communications about the state improperly using welfare money on development of a concussion drug backed by retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre. The intent to subpoena records from Bryant...
Big oof: Gas prices jump nearly 20 cents over past week
Average gas prices in Alabama rose 19.7 cents per gallon over the past week, up to an average of $3.36 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,348 gas stations in Alabama. That’s 8.4 cents higher than this time last month and 38.2 cents higher than...
