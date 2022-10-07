Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Lancaster Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department says a man is now in custody in connection to the death of David Lunn. On October 6th, around 9 p.m., police were called about a man shot outside a home on Cedar Street. The man died on the scene and was...
WBTV
Woman arrested after ‘full-blown SWAT deployment’ at Vale home, officials say
1 killed, 3 injured in two-story house fire in northeast Charlotte. One person was killed and three others were injured during a house fire overnight on Tuesday, the Charlotte Fire Department says.
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
wccbcharlotte.com
Chester 16-Year-Old Found Safe
CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says that Jala Sims was found safe. CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Jala Sims, 16, who they say walked away from her school this morning. Deputies say that Sims...
5 found shot to death in South Carolina home
Several people are reportedly dead in an Inman home, and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
Juvenile suspect in custody after shooting at Concord Hardee’s, police say
CONCORD, N.C. — A juvenile suspect is in custody after a domestic-related shooting Monday night at the Hardee’s on Church Street in Concord, police said. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital and is stable, officials said. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene where Hardee’s was...
wccbcharlotte.com
Teen Dead After Alexander County Dirt Bike Crash
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old is dead after a crash on Barrett Mountain Road. On October 9th, just after 4 p.m., troopers arrived at Barrett Mountain Road for a serious crash. They say Skylar Chapman, 13, was driving a dirt bike, crossed...
cn2.com
Person Identified in Driving Vehicle Into Lancaster Grocery Store
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Investigators in Lancaster County are working to figure out why a person crashed their SUV into a Food Lion store during business hours over the weekend. Here are pictures released by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office of the person identified in driving that car....
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Lincolnton Man Found Dead
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that Michael Taylor was found deceased less than a quarter mile from his home. There is no foul play suspected. PREVIOUSLY (10/07/22):. LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad...
WRAL
15-year-old employee shaken up after Burger King robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl came face-to-face with a gunman when a west Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. Jadyn Carter told WCNC Charlotte she was very excited to have her first job at Burger King. But Friday night was her last shift after she said...
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Dead After Suspected Arson
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police have released the name of the man killed in what they believe was an intentionally set fire. Just after 9 a.m. on October 1st, the Kings Mountain Fire and Police Departments arrived at Cansler Street for a fire call. They did not see flames, but they did see obvious signs that a fire had occurred.
CMPD announces changes more than 1 year after officers wrongfully detained CMS teacher
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is making changes to its license-plate-reader policies more than a year after officers wrongfully detained a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher in June 2021. At the time, police were looking for an attempted murder suspect with a similar name as second-grade teacher Jasmine Horne. However,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike hits truck head-on in Alexander County, troopers say
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy died after he collided with a pickup truck in Alexander County over the weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers went to Barrett Mountain Road, west of Highway 16, around 4 p.m. Sunday for a serious crash. They discovered the dirt bike was heading south on Barrett Mountain Road when it drove over the center line, colliding head-on with a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup truck heading north.
Man shot to death at NC bus stop, police say
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from Matthews store
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are being sought, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry […]
Dozens of rounds shot into home narrowly missing man sleeping in bed
CHARLOTTE — More than three dozen rounds were shot into a Grier Heights home early Monday and the owner is worried because the shooter has not been caught. The gunfire narrowly missed a 75-year-old man sleeping in his bed at the home on Marney Avenue in the southeast Charlotte area.
'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident near Cuthbertson HS
WAXHAW, N.C. — A man is in custody following a road rage incident near a Union County high school. Just after 10 a.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to Cuthbertson High School following a report of road rage on Cuthbertson Road. During the incident, investigators say the suspect brandished a firearm at another driver and then turned into the parking lot of Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
