York County, SC

Lancaster Homicide Suspect Turns Himself In

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department says a man is now in custody in connection to the death of David Lunn. On October 6th, around 9 p.m., police were called about a man shot outside a home on Cedar Street. The man died on the scene and was...
LANCASTER, SC
Chester 16-Year-Old Found Safe

CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says that Jala Sims was found safe. CHESTER, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Jala Sims, 16, who they say walked away from her school this morning. Deputies say that Sims...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Fort Mill, SC
York County, SC
Gastonia, NC
York County, SC
Gastonia, NC
WCNC

'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Teen Dead After Alexander County Dirt Bike Crash

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old is dead after a crash on Barrett Mountain Road. On October 9th, just after 4 p.m., troopers arrived at Barrett Mountain Road for a serious crash. They say Skylar Chapman, 13, was driving a dirt bike, crossed...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
#Shooting#Murder#Mother And Son#Violent Crime
Missing Lincolnton Man Found Dead

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that Michael Taylor was found deceased less than a quarter mile from his home. There is no foul play suspected. PREVIOUSLY (10/07/22):. LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Michael Chad...
LINCOLNTON, NC
WRAL

15-year-old employee shaken up after Burger King robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl came face-to-face with a gunman when a west Charlotte Burger King was robbed over the weekend. Jadyn Carter told WCNC Charlotte she was very excited to have her first job at Burger King. But Friday night was her last shift after she said...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Man Dead After Suspected Arson

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police have released the name of the man killed in what they believe was an intentionally set fire. Just after 9 a.m. on October 1st, the Kings Mountain Fire and Police Departments arrived at Cansler Street for a fire call. They did not see flames, but they did see obvious signs that a fire had occurred.
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Boy, 13, dies after dirt bike hits truck head-on in Alexander County, troopers say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy died after he collided with a pickup truck in Alexander County over the weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers went to Barrett Mountain Road, west of Highway 16, around 4 p.m. Sunday for a serious crash. They discovered the dirt bike was heading south on Barrett Mountain Road when it drove over the center line, colliding head-on with a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup truck heading north.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Wanted: Duo steals $25K+ worth of jewelry from Matthews store

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects who stole over $25,000 worth of jewelry in a smash-and-grab job in Matthews are being sought, Matthews Police said Tuesday. Officers released surveillance video of the two suspects entering the unnamed store and said that while the woman browsed the store, the man pried open the jewelry […]
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Armed Suspect Arrested After Road Rage Incident near Cuthbertson HS

WAXHAW, N.C. — A man is in custody following a road rage incident near a Union County high school. Just after 10 a.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to Cuthbertson High School following a report of road rage on Cuthbertson Road. During the incident, investigators say the suspect brandished a firearm at another driver and then turned into the parking lot of Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
WAXHAW, NC

