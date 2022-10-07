ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Tyser
4d ago

It took the FBI 22 months to figure out he lied on a gun purchase , well aren't they just getting their job done in a hurry, should have taken 22 minutes, but who's counting!!

JohnDoeDegaMeth
4d ago

We all know democrats are allowed to break the law. How dare you expect them to uphold the law and work within the same boudaries as everyone else!

William Gagliardi
4d ago

Isn't Mika 's husband the one who criticized Trump family for DOING BUSINESS OPENLY AND ON THE BOOKS WHICH THEY PAID TAXES ON, and said Trump should be impeached and they should all be shackled and in jail. Scarborough is so partisan and illogical that now he thinks it is ok for the Biden family to take bribes( gifts) from. foreign leaders. If you look at Biden oil policy you can clearly see these " gifts of money" have totally influenced Biden actions.

Fox News

Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says

The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Joe Biden
Hunter Biden
Joe Scarborough
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
Fox News

Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
