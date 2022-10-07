ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stud Wide Receivers for DraftKings and FanDuel in Week 5

By Shawn Childs
 4 days ago

These pass catchers are expensive in DFS but are well worth their salary.

Last week the top wide receiver talent returned to the top of the rankings. Only Justin Jefferson and Mike Evans scored more than 30.00 fantasy points. Here’s a look at the next six highest-scoring wideouts in Week 4 and their fantasy points:

· Cooper Kupp (26.20)

· Tyreek Hill (26.00)

· Tee Higgins (25.40)

· Deebo Samuel (23.70)

· DK Metcalf (21.90)

· CeeDee Lamb (21.70)

Week 5 Positional Rankings: QB I RB I WR I TE I DST I K I Flex

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (DraftKings – $8,900/FanDuel – $8,800)

The thought of Jefferson being a better version of Cooper Kupp in 2022 after the Vikings added the Rams’ former offensive coordinator as their head coach was quickly dashed in Week 2 (6/48) and Week 3 (3/14). He played well in his other two matchups (9/184/2 and 10/147), but Jefferson trails Kupp by 21.60 fantasy points after four weeks while ranking fourth in wide receiver scoring (86.60 fantasy points). Last year, he had nine catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns off 19 targets vs. the Bears. Chicago held wideouts to 33 catches for 481 yards and one score on 57 targets over the first four weeks. They played Week 1 in the rain while facing three teams with questionable wide receivers over the past three weeks (GB, HOU, and NYG). Jefferson must hit on a long score to be an impact player if the Bears lay an egg offensively.

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (DraftKings – $7,900/FanDuel – $7,800)

Besides Week 1 (10/129/1), Chase has been relatively quiet over the past three games (5/54, 6/29/1, and 4/81). He sits 11th in wide receiver scoring (65.70 fantasy points) while being on pace to catch 106 passes for 1,245 yards and nine touchdowns over 17 games. Baltimore had problems defending him last season (8/201/1 and 7/125 on 20 targets in two matchups). The Ravens continue to have the worst defense in the league against wideouts (68/968/6 on 108 targets), with most of the damage coming courtesy of Miami (25/372/5). If Joe Burrow has time to throw, Chase will get behind Baltimore’s secondary on multiple plays.

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (DraftKings – $8,500/FanDuel – $8,100)

Adams dominated in Week 1 (10/141/1), followed by two steady showings (2/12/1 and 5/36/1). He regained his rhythm with Derek Carr last week (9/101). The Raiders have looked his way 11.75 times per game, but Adams only caught 55.3 percent of his chances. He is on a path to catch 111 balls for 1,232 yards and 13 touchdowns. Kansas City wants to keep wide receivers to short yards per catch (10.9), but they rank 24th defending wideouts (62/675/5 on 87 targets). Las Vegas brought in Adams to help compete against the Chiefs. He should be very involved again in Week 5, especially if Kansas City’s run defense holds up.

