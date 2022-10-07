ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women Behind the Lens

Opening at Crocker Art Museum: Modern Women, Modern Vision: Photography From the Bank of America Collection, a traveling exhibition of more than 100 images by Dorothea Lange, Cindy Sherman, Imogen Cunningham and other female artists. Diverse in tone, style and subject, the works reveal women photographers’ contributions to the medium from 1905 to 2015.

Modern Women, Modern Vision

Crocker Art Museum
Oct. 2 – Dec. 31
crockerart.org

