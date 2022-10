The Milwaukee Bucks will be hosting an open scrimmage next Saturday, the team announced Friday.

Tickets for the Oct. 15 scrimmage are on sale now.

The Bucks said the scrimmage will begin at 12 p.m. with doors opening at 11 a.m.

To purchase tickets to the scrimmage, and all regular season Bucks home games, head to the Bucks website.

