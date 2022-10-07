ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Comments On Explicit Grand Tour Warning

Fans have noticed that the first warning that comes up for the latest Grand Tour special is “nudity” and have been confused as to why the episode would contain this. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was recently released on Prime Video and shows us the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, rallying around Norway.
Grand Tour Nation

Emily Clarkson: Everything You Need To Know About Jeremy Clarkson’s Daughter

Emily Clarkson is the daughter of Jeremy Clarkson and his ex-wife Frances Cain. She was born on 21 July 1994 and is currently married to Alex Andrew with a baby on the way. Emily may not be following in her father’s footsteps into the world of cars, but instead pursuing her own career as a writer with her blog Pretty Normal Me (now unpublished from the web), and a published book under the same name.
Jeremy Clarkson
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson Forced To Shut Down Clarkson’s Farm Restaurant After Council Battle

Jeremy Clarkson has had to close the restaurant on Diddly Squat Farm after a number of complaints washed in from those living near his farm in Chadlington. An enforcement notice came from West Oxfordshire District Council on August 11, asking for the Clarkson’s Farm presenter to make several changes to his land. This included stopping the sale of food through a cafe and restaurant, as well as the “sale or provision of food or drinks to members of the public for consumption on the land”.
Grand Tour Nation

Why The Grand Tour Ditched The Tent: Revealed

The Grand Tour has taken a different route in the last few specials, which seems to have gone down well with the fans of the show. Viewers have seen more of a focus on the cars, giving the hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, the opportunity to get back to their routes of being ‘nerdy’ about the cars. The shows have been set out like films with a picturesque view of each location. We have seen the trio go all over the globe with the new format, including, Scotland, Madagascar, and the latest was in Norway.
Grand Tour Nation

The Grand Tour Producer Reveals Perfect Location For Upcoming Episode

The Grand Tour executive producer, Andy Wilman, has revealed the location that he wants the show to go to next. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, was recently released and has been very well received so far. Viewers saw the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, travel around Norway in rally cars doing a number of crazy challenges. This included the much-reported tunnel race which ended with May hospitalised with a broken rib, towing cabins around the snowy landscapes and also racing over an iced lake.
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars”

Fans were surprised to see The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond selling almost his entire car collection to fund his latest venture, The Smallest Cog. This is a car restoration business with Hammond at its centre, and the star of Richard Hammond’s Workshop which is similar to co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm. According to the presenter, […] The post Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond’s Bad Luck Continues As His Grand Tour Truck Is Crashed Into His Personal Vehicle

Richard Hammond has had yet more bad luck as his new truck, a Ford Ranger, has been damaged while he was out driving a car for an upcoming Grand Tour special. The damage was, ironically – as presenter Mike Fernie tells us, done by a car that he will be driving in a future Grand Tour episode, so the DriveTribe and The Smallest Cog team are going to repair it while Hammond takes a well-deserved holiday.
Grand Tour Nation

New Need For Speed Rumoured For Reveal This Week

It has been revealed that the next Need For Speed game will be announced this week with a December release. A reporter for Giant Bomb, Jeff Grubb, explained on the Game Mess Mornings podcast last week:. “What I’ve heard recently, over the last week or so, is that Need for...
Grand Tour Nation

Richard Hammond Denies Multiple Grand Tour Crashes Are Scripted In Candid Interview

Richard Hammond has spoken out about his crashes on The Grand Tour and Top Gear, as well as his co-hosts, Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the trio racing around Norway in three rally-inspired road cars and one of the main talking points of the show was May’s horrendous crash which left him hospitalised and with a broken rib.
Grand Tour Nation

Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

