Jeremy Clarkson Comments On Explicit Grand Tour Warning
Fans have noticed that the first warning that comes up for the latest Grand Tour special is “nudity” and have been confused as to why the episode would contain this. The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick was recently released on Prime Video and shows us the trio, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond, rallying around Norway.
Jeremy Clarkson To Be Grandfather As Daughter Reveals Pregnancy
The Grand Tour host, Jeremy Clarkson, is set to welcome his first grandchild. Clarkson’s daughter, Emily, made the announcement earlier today that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Alex Andrew. As part of her weekly, ‘Feel Good Friday’ post, Emily took the opportunity to share some...
Jeremy Clarkson Hints At Possible Brewdog Collaboration After Grand Tour Release
Jeremy Clarkson has slowly been expanding his Diddly Squat business from farming to brewing and more recently the events industry as he launches Hawkstone festivals. But now, in a move that hints at a possible collaboration, The Grand Tour presenter has visited the head quarters of Brewdog in Ellon. Posting...
Emily Clarkson: Everything You Need To Know About Jeremy Clarkson’s Daughter
Emily Clarkson is the daughter of Jeremy Clarkson and his ex-wife Frances Cain. She was born on 21 July 1994 and is currently married to Alex Andrew with a baby on the way. Emily may not be following in her father’s footsteps into the world of cars, but instead pursuing her own career as a writer with her blog Pretty Normal Me (now unpublished from the web), and a published book under the same name.
Jeremy Clarkson Confirms “A Lot” Of Grand Tour Episodes To Come
Fans are taking to Twitter to give their own thoughts and reviews on the latest Grand Tour episode. Host, Jeremy Clarkson, has been answering some fan questions and has also confirmed that we are not getting rid of him and his co-stars, Richard Hammond and James May, anytime soon with “a lot” more episodes to come.
Jeremy Clarkson Forced To Sell Adult Cows Leaving Distraught Calves Behind Thanks To Council Intrusion
Jeremy Clarkson has recently been instructed by West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) to close the Diddly Squat Farm café and restaurant and the Clarkson’s Farm presenter has now spoken out after this led to him having to sell all of his adult cows. Clarkson was forced to close...
Jeremy Clarkson Forced To Shut Down Clarkson’s Farm Restaurant After Council Battle
Jeremy Clarkson has had to close the restaurant on Diddly Squat Farm after a number of complaints washed in from those living near his farm in Chadlington. An enforcement notice came from West Oxfordshire District Council on August 11, asking for the Clarkson’s Farm presenter to make several changes to his land. This included stopping the sale of food through a cafe and restaurant, as well as the “sale or provision of food or drinks to members of the public for consumption on the land”.
Why The Grand Tour Ditched The Tent: Revealed
The Grand Tour has taken a different route in the last few specials, which seems to have gone down well with the fans of the show. Viewers have seen more of a focus on the cars, giving the hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond, the opportunity to get back to their routes of being ‘nerdy’ about the cars. The shows have been set out like films with a picturesque view of each location. We have seen the trio go all over the globe with the new format, including, Scotland, Madagascar, and the latest was in Norway.
The Grand Tour Producer Reveals Perfect Location For Upcoming Episode
The Grand Tour executive producer, Andy Wilman, has revealed the location that he wants the show to go to next. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, was recently released and has been very well received so far. Viewers saw the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, travel around Norway in rally cars doing a number of crazy challenges. This included the much-reported tunnel race which ended with May hospitalised with a broken rib, towing cabins around the snowy landscapes and also racing over an iced lake.
Jeremy Clarkson On Meghan Markle’s Funeral Tear: “For Crying Out Loud”
Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out on Meghan Markle after she was seen with a tear at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The Grand Tour presenter has often shown little regard for the actress who married Prince Harry, but has now questioned whether her crying was real of simply an act.
James May Encounters More Bad Luck In Next Grand Tour Special Episode
With the latest episode of The Grand Tour now released to Prime Video, we’re looking ahead to what the future holds for the show. Well, we don’t have to look too hard for James May as he didn’t get that far before breaking down. Yep, James May had just as much good luck as he did in Norway after the car he was driving in Europe broke down.
Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars”
Fans were surprised to see The Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond selling almost his entire car collection to fund his latest venture, The Smallest Cog. This is a car restoration business with Hammond at its centre, and the star of Richard Hammond’s Workshop which is similar to co-presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm. According to the presenter, […] The post Richard Hammond Discusses Selling His Entire Car Collection For Business Venture: “I Sold Really Precious Cars” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
What Is A Scandi Flick? The Meaning Behind The Grand Tour’s Latest Episode
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick is a much better play on words that what most people think. Obviously, with the latest special being based in Scandinavia, it is a nod to the location but it goes further than that. The latest special showed the hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, James May,...
All The Cars Featured In The Next Grand Tour European Special Episode: Driven By Clarkson, Hammond, and May
The Grand Tour wowed fans as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May swept across Norway, but now we’re looking forward to the next episode which Grand Tour Nation can confirm is set in Europe. Landing in Poland in June, the three presenters joined their cars for a 2,000km...
Citroen Reveals All-New Logo While Teasing “Significant” Concept Car For This Month
With the arrival of the EV generation, it’s no surprise that a number of car companies are rebranding themselves to match this new future. VW, Peugeot, and even Dacia has done this recently, and now Citroen is adding itself to the list with new branding for the European marque.
Leaked Photos Of The New BMW M2 Have Been Slated By Gearheads
The second generation BMW M2, currently named the G87, has been leaked ahead of its official reveal in early October, and while the images quickly made the rounds on social media, it wasn’t for the best reason. In fact, the M2 was slated by gearheads who hated its weird,...
Richard Hammond’s Bad Luck Continues As His Grand Tour Truck Is Crashed Into His Personal Vehicle
Richard Hammond has had yet more bad luck as his new truck, a Ford Ranger, has been damaged while he was out driving a car for an upcoming Grand Tour special. The damage was, ironically – as presenter Mike Fernie tells us, done by a car that he will be driving in a future Grand Tour episode, so the DriveTribe and The Smallest Cog team are going to repair it while Hammond takes a well-deserved holiday.
New Need For Speed Rumoured For Reveal This Week
It has been revealed that the next Need For Speed game will be announced this week with a December release. A reporter for Giant Bomb, Jeff Grubb, explained on the Game Mess Mornings podcast last week:. “What I’ve heard recently, over the last week or so, is that Need for...
Richard Hammond Denies Multiple Grand Tour Crashes Are Scripted In Candid Interview
Richard Hammond has spoken out about his crashes on The Grand Tour and Top Gear, as well as his co-hosts, Jeremy Clarkson and James May. The latest episode, The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick, showed the trio racing around Norway in three rally-inspired road cars and one of the main talking points of the show was May’s horrendous crash which left him hospitalised and with a broken rib.
