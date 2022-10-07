Read full article on original website
Pa county must pay $1.2 million after firing jail guard who reported racist remarks
A jury has awarded a former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer nearly $1 million after finding that jail officials retaliated against him for lodging a complaint over racist comments made by a supervisor. Jeffrey Kengerski was awarded more than $930,000 in compensatory damages, back pay and future pay following a...
Pa. motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a crash in Hempfield, Westmoreland County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim was identified as Ethan Nicastro, 21, of Penn Township. The crash was reported at 9:18 p.m. on College Avenue. State police said the victim lost control of his 2019 Harley-Davidson Street...
Western Pa. man arrested after dog found with stab wounds: police
A Pittsburgh man was arrested after police discovered a dog suffering from a stab wound to its neck Saturday evening, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported officers were sent to an apartment building on Reifert Street in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood around 4:00 p.m. after complaints of blood in the hallway.
A cat is recovering after being shot by arrow in Pa.
A cat named Lance is in recovery after being shot with an arrow in Westmoreland County. The incident happened near Lance’s home on Monday, according to All But Furgotten’s rescuers, WPXI reported. According to All But Furgotten’s Facebook post, “This morning Lance was shot by an arrow near...
Teen, 15, arrested in Pa. amusement park shooting that hurt 3
WEST MIFFLIN — A 15-year-old has been arrested in last month’s shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people, including two teenagers. Allegheny County and West Mifflin police said last week that the teenager is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms crimes in the Sept. 24 gunfire at Kennywood Park on the opening night of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest.
Western Pa. woman found shot in car: police
A Pittsburgh woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in her car with a bullet wound Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported when police arrived at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, they found the woman sitting in her car with a gunshot wound to her side. Police said the woman is in her early 20s.
Body of missing man found in western Pa. river: reports
A team of divers working on a cold case documentary discovered a body - albeit not one of the people they were searching for - in the Allegheny River just off Pittsburgh’s North Shore neighborhood on Saturday, according to reports from Pittsburgh-area media. Sources including WPXI, WTAE, and the...
Police cancel alert telling residents to ‘shelter in place’ in Cumberland County
Update 4:30 p.m.: Police have canceled this alert. No additional details were released. North Middleton Township police are asking residents in the 100 and 200 blocks of Regal View to shelter in place or vacate the area due to an ongoing incident. Police, who issued the warning just before 3...
North Middleton Township neighborhood reopens after afternoon stand-off
A section of the North Ridge development in North Middleton Township is reopened to traffic and residents after a brief, mid-afternoon stand-off at a home in the 200 block of Regal View Drive. North Middleton Police said officers were initially dispatched to the home about 1 p.m. Monday for an...
Divers continue to look for missing people in Pa. rivers
Searches for missing people resume today at Pittsburgh’s rivers, according to reports. These search and recovery dive teams are working to close cold cases in the Pittsburgh area, CBS Pittsburgh reported. They started Tuesday morning at South Side Public Boat Launch followed by Monongahela and then Ohio River. Two...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1
October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
U.S. Supreme Court invalidates lower court ruling regarding undated mail-in ballots in Pa.
Editor’s note: Elections matter. Sign up for our politics newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup or go here https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true to get texts from PennLive’s political team with the latest news from the campaign trail. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday dealing with undated mail-in ballots adds some uncertainty as to...
Vote against the power of dark money in Pennsylvania politics | PennLive letters
At present the Republicans have a majority in the Pennsylvania State Senate. This means they can place Constitutional Amendments on ballots beginning in the spring as often as they want, and the governor cannot veto them. In normal times one could say this is part of checks and balances. These...
Pennsylvania city absolute worst in U.S. to drive in: study
A recent study has found one city in the Keystone State to be the absolute worst in the U.S. to drive in. LISTEN: Pennsylvania city ranks among top 10 spots for coffee lovers | Today in Pa. LITE. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into...
4 maps show where Pa. governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro are getting big cash
HARRISBURG — Tens of millions of dollars from out-of-state donors and political action committees have poured into Pennsylvania to influence outcome of the critical race for governor, much of it in support of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, a new Spotlight PA analysis shows. Between January 2021 and mid-September of...
Deadly rabbit disease discovery leads Pa. Game Commission to create disease management area
The discovery of two captive rabbits infected with rabbit hemorrhagic disease in Fayette County has led the Pennsylvania Game Commission to set up a special-regulation disease management area similar to those already in place for areas where deer have been found with chronic wasting disease. Within the DMA, which extends...
Longtime Pa. state rep revered for his leadership on health care issues dies at age 85
Longtime state Rep. Anthony DeLuca died on Sunday at home following a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. DeLuca, at age 85, was the oldest member of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and the longest serving member of the state House. He had been elected 20 times by his constituents in Allegheny County.
Beware of deadly wild mushrooms: Ohio man survives poisoning thanks to experimental drug
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Bill Hickman found some mushrooms growing in his backyard the last week of September, he’d heard enough about accidental poisonings to know not all of them are safe to eat. The 54-year-old beekeeper and amateur naturalist from Windham, in rural Portage County, had grown...
Lori Shapiro: A behind-the-scenes motivator in husband’s gubernatorial campaign
Editor’s note: Get the inside scoop on Pa.’s hot political races by subscribing to PennLive’s weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup. Can’t wait that long? Sign up to get texts straight from the campaign trail at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. Lori Shapiro married her high school sweetheart and landed...
