Gibsonia, PA

PennLive.com

Pa. motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist was killed Monday in a crash in Hempfield, Westmoreland County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim was identified as Ethan Nicastro, 21, of Penn Township. The crash was reported at 9:18 p.m. on College Avenue. State police said the victim lost control of his 2019 Harley-Davidson Street...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Teen, 15, arrested in Pa. amusement park shooting that hurt 3

WEST MIFFLIN — A 15-year-old has been arrested in last month’s shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that wounded three people, including two teenagers. Allegheny County and West Mifflin police said last week that the teenager is being charged as an adult with aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms crimes in the Sept. 24 gunfire at Kennywood Park on the opening night of the park’s Phantom Fall Fest.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
PennLive.com

Western Pa. woman found shot in car: police

A Pittsburgh woman was taken to the hospital after she was found in her car with a bullet wound Sunday afternoon, according to police. The Tribune-Review reported when police arrived at the scene in the Homewood neighborhood, they found the woman sitting in her car with a gunshot wound to her side. Police said the woman is in her early 20s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Divers continue to look for missing people in Pa. rivers

Searches for missing people resume today at Pittsburgh’s rivers, according to reports. These search and recovery dive teams are working to close cold cases in the Pittsburgh area, CBS Pittsburgh reported. They started Tuesday morning at South Side Public Boat Launch followed by Monongahela and then Ohio River. Two...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1

October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

U.S. Supreme Court invalidates lower court ruling regarding undated mail-in ballots in Pa.

Editor’s note: Elections matter. Sign up for our politics newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup or go here https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true to get texts from PennLive’s political team with the latest news from the campaign trail. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday dealing with undated mail-in ballots adds some uncertainty as to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Lori Shapiro: A behind-the-scenes motivator in husband’s gubernatorial campaign

Editor’s note: Get the inside scoop on Pa.’s hot political races by subscribing to PennLive’s weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://link.pennlive.com/join/6fl/signup. Can’t wait that long? Sign up to get texts straight from the campaign trail at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection?embed=true. Lori Shapiro married her high school sweetheart and landed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
