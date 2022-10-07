Read full article on original website
Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'
The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
Nick Cannon's Baby Daughter Onyx Wears Crown in Newborn Photo Shoot — See the Cute Pictures!
Nick Cannon shares daughter Onyx Ice — the ninth of his ten children — with model LaNisha Cole Nick Cannon is making a special promise to newborn daughter Onyx Ice. On Tuesday, Cannon shared photos from the 3-week-old's photo shoot with celebrity photographer, Patty Othon. The Wild N'Out host's baby girl with model LaNisha Cole rests naked in the photos, sleeping sweetly and wearing just a tiny crown on her head. In the Instagram caption, Cannon wrote, "It's my job to never let your crown fall!" Onyx is the ninth...
Watch Kim Kardashian's Daughter Chicago Correct Little Brother Psalm as They Sing Together
Kanye West's kids are singing his songs. In a video shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram Sunday, the former couple's two youngest kids — daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, — disagree to the lyrics of his song "True Love" with late rapper XXXTENTACION. The video begins...
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous Life
He was a handsome, talented, and successful actor. But he was also an abusive, self-destructive individual who drank too much and eventually killed himself after he murdered his wife.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
msn.com
Pierce Brosnan Cuddles Wife Keely Shaye Smith in Birthday Instagram: "So Many Years of Love"
Pierce Brosnan wished his wife of over two decades, Keely Shaye Smith, a happy birthday with a sweet (and tropical!) Instagram post on Sept. 26. "Happy Birthday my darling @KeelyShayeBrosnan," the 69-year-old actor wrote. "I love you dearly. So many years of love, life, work and play. Onwards we go!"
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
After making her name on Simon Cowell’s show nearly 20 years ago, Jennifer Hudson had the notorious judge of all judges guest star on the first taping of her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, where they reflected on the night she was eliminated from American Idol. Cowell...
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
As she continues to grieve the loss of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has a solid support system to lean on — with none more supportive than her husband. Judd, 58, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her special bond with Cactus Moser, 65, whom she married in 2012 after decades of friendship.
90 Day Fiancé: Ed Tells Liz She 'Ruined' the Engagement Party After He Questions Her Sexuality
On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed accused Liz of having a romantic relationship with her female co-worker Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods' engagement party was going well. But things took a turn for the worst when Ed, 57, began wondering if Liz, 29, had a previous relationship with one of her female friends. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, tensions explode after Liz has a fight with one of her former co-workers. The moment, which wasn't...
Pierce Brosnan says he painted ‘with his hands’ to handle late wife’s ovarian cancer diagnosis
Pierce Brosnan has admitted that painting with his hands helped him to handle his late wife’s ovarian cancer. The James Bond star was married to Australian actor Cassandra Harris from 1980 to her death in 1991, aged 43. The pair had one son, Sean, together. In a new interview,...
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Nearly Had to Amputate Her Leg After Serious Equestrian Accident
In a new oral history of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars describe her terrifying horse riding accident and “miraculous” recovery Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars from The Big Bang Theory are sharing details of a scary horseback riding accident that nearly resulted in her leg being amputated more than 10 years ago. The actress, 36, opened up about the incident alongside co-star Johnny Galecki and Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre in Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of...
Julia Roberts Says She's Open with Her Three Kids About Days She 'Blew It' as a Mom
Julia Roberts isn't afraid to admit fault to her kids. Speaking with Hoda Kotb in a Today interview alongside George Clooney that aired Monday, the Ticket to Paradise star acknowledged the concerns parents often have of making missteps with their kids. "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it,"...
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City Hulu Series
Two months after his first U.S. television starring role was announced, Keanu Reeves has exited Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Hulu adaptation of Devil in the White City Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham. Reps for Hulu and Reeves did not immediately respond to...
Charlie Puth Claims No One 'Was Present' at Ellen DeGeneres' Record Label: 'They Just Disappeared'
Charlie Puth is sharing what he says was his experience at Ellen DeGeneres' eleveneleven label. The Grammy Award nominee, 30, said he "didn't hear from anybody" at the now-defunct label after recording his first EP, as he reflected on the early years of his career during the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, following Greyson Chance's alleged similar experience.
Jimmy Kimmel Says Son Billy, 5, Has 'No Interest' in Learning About His Open-Heart Surgery
The talk show host spoke about his son's life-saving surgeries at a benefit for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where his son was treated Jimmy Kimmel's son is doing great. On Saturday, the talk show host, 54, attended the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with his wife, Molly McNearney. He spoke with reporters about their 5-year-old son, Billy, who was born with a congenital heart condition and has been treated at the hospital. "He's doing great. He still needs one open-heart surgery, but he's doing great," Kimmel said,...
90 Day Fiancé: Andrei Accuses Liz's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported amid Green Card Troubles
Andrei called his wife's family a "bunch of losers" and hurled allegations during Sunday's episode 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei Castravet has been facing unexpected setbacks in his pursuit of permanent U.S. residence — and he thinks wife Elizabeth "Liz" Potthast's family may be to blame. In Sunday's episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, after Andrei's two-year green card and extension expired, he met with immigration attorney Emel Ersa in an attempt to make his residence permanent. The 35-year-old Moldova native, who currently lives in Tampa,...
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their public debut as a couple in March 2022, a month after meeting at the Ozark premiere Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday. Cuoco shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl. She...
Angela Lansbury Wanted to Play Romantic Leads in Her Youth but Said She Didn't Have 'Chocolate-Box Looks'
"I played so many hags 20 years older than myself in those early films that now everyone thinks I'm 80 years old!" Angela Lansbury said in a 1984 interview with PEOPLE Despite early success, Angela Lansbury once recalled she never got a chance to play the roles she desired in her youth. In a 1984 interview with PEOPLE, Lansbury — who died Tuesday at the age of 96 — said she felt she didn't have the specific look of a typical romantic leading lady. "I kept wanting to play...
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's 'Not Gonna Read' Kelly Ripa's Book: 'What's the Point?'
"I just know what Regis was to me," Kathie Lee Gifford said of her and Kelly Ripa's mutual former co-host as she admitted she has no intention of reading the Live! star's new book Kathie Lee Gifford prefers to treasure her own memories of her time with former onscreen partner Regis Philbin. The Emmy Award winner, 69, admitted she has no plans to read Kelly Ripa's new autobiographical book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, including the parts about their former mutual co-host, as she appeared Monday on Good Day New York. "I'm not...
