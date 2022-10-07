ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

Fall family fun in the Austin area with Do512 Family

Fall is in full swing and it's the perfect time for family fun. If you're wondering where to take your little pumpkins this season, Heidi Okla from Do512 Family is here to share her top picks. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Looking for Sober October mocktails in Austin? Try these spots

AUSTIN, Texas — First, there was a Dry January, followed by a Dry July. Now, Sober October is underway. These month-long campaigns are designed to get people to cut down on their alcohol or other substance use. While there seems to be an endless supply of places to experience Austin’s nightlife, the Sans Bar serves up fun times, without alcohol.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

ACC reopens renovated, upgraded Rio Grande Campus

Austin Community College is now showing off its newest campus which also happens to be its oldest campus. ACC took the 106-year-old school building at their Rio Grande Campus and brought it into the 21st century. This former public high school in West Austin was already nearly 60 years old...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
CBS Austin

Find your fall style and more in this edition of Austin Home Magazine!

If you're in need of some fall inspiration for your place then you may want to pick up the latest edition of Austin Home Magazine! Editor-in-chief, Lara Hallock, joined Trevor to chat all things fall, give us the inside scoop on an incredible 3D printed home here in town, and share how one of Austin's hottest lifestyle bloggers styles her own home.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local business welcome revenue from ACL weekend one

AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is in the books. Since 2006 festival organizers say the event has brought in billions of dollars for Austin’s economy. So—have any nearby businesses benefitted from the festival so far? CBS Austin’s Paige Hubbard spent...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with KMFA Composer-in-Residence Quinn Mason

Earlier this year, we talked about KMFA 89.5's new Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence program. We introduced you then to Quinn Mason, a Dallas-based young composer who became the inaugural composer in the program. Now the final two pieces of three commissioned works are finally premiering to the public. You can experience...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Northwest Austin warehouse under demolition catches fire

A warehouse in Northwest Austin that was being demolished caught fire Tuesday morning. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 11755 Research Boulevard, near the intersection with Duval Road. The Austin Fire Department says construction crews cutting beams sparked the blaze. It's been ruled an accident. AFD said the fire...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Wildflower#Mars#Cornerstone Architects#Austin Design Lab
CBS Austin

Local Austin man brings awareness to health disparities in communities of color

AUSTIN, Texas — Each year in the united states, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and nearly 4,000 women die from this cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing this cancer. The CDC adds black women have the highest rate of dying from cervical cancer.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin airport expects to see more travelers with major events coming

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits music festival is known for drawing thousands to the area. For Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, that’s good for business. But for travelers, the heavier traffic could be a nuisance. Officials tell us there are some important tips to know before heading out...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

University students registering to vote ahead of midnight deadline

AUSTIN, Texas — The deadline to register to vote in the Texas November election is midnight. Deputy voter registrars are hard at work across the state getting last-minute voters signed up. The group, Texas Rising, is registering people to vote on the University of Texas at Austin campus outside...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating North Austin motorcycle crash

Police were on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in North Austin. It happened at around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Anderson Lane. Few details were available -- but wreckage at the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle. Northbound and southbound...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Austin

Medical Minute: A new method treats a common medical condition

10/10/22 — There is a new method to treat a common medical condition. Andrew Rinehart from Valley Side Medical Clinic explains why Acoustic Wave Therapy may be a better approach for treating ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Panel including Travis Co. DA discusses decision not to prosecute abortion cases

AUSTIN, Texas — District Attorneys and those seeking the job across the country held a panel Tuesday night to discuss how they can ensure access to safe abortions is not a crime. Travis County DA José Garza participated in the discussion after he said he will not prosecute abortion cases. Several District Attorneys on that call said they will do the same.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

One killed in rollover crash on Mopac in SW Austin

One person was killed in a rollover collision in southwest Austin early Sunday morning. ALSO | 2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. It happened in the southbound lane of south Mopac near the ramp to get on SH 45.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline

The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in South Austin single-vehicle crash

Police have identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of MoPac and SH 45. The Austin Police Department says 51-year-old Darren Gray Webb's vehicle hit a guardrail in the southbound lanes and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

DPS identifies two killed in SE Travis Co. crash

Authorities have have identified the two people who were killed early Sunday morning in southeast Travis County after a single-vehicle crash. It happened in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane, just east of the intersection with Kellam Road. Investigators with the Department of Public Safety say at around 2:25 a.m....
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy