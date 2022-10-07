Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Fall family fun in the Austin area with Do512 Family
Fall is in full swing and it's the perfect time for family fun. If you're wondering where to take your little pumpkins this season, Heidi Okla from Do512 Family is here to share her top picks.
CBS Austin
'The Nutcracker' returns to the Long Center: Ballet Austin celebrates 60th anniversary
Austin, tx — In 1962, Ballet Austin became the first ballet company in Texas to produce The Nutcracker 60 years later Ballet Austin continues to build magical memories with generations of families sharing this enduring holiday production. From the glittering beauty of the sets and costumes to the colorful...
CBS Austin
Looking for Sober October mocktails in Austin? Try these spots
AUSTIN, Texas — First, there was a Dry January, followed by a Dry July. Now, Sober October is underway. These month-long campaigns are designed to get people to cut down on their alcohol or other substance use. While there seems to be an endless supply of places to experience Austin’s nightlife, the Sans Bar serves up fun times, without alcohol.
CBS Austin
ACC reopens renovated, upgraded Rio Grande Campus
Austin Community College is now showing off its newest campus which also happens to be its oldest campus. ACC took the 106-year-old school building at their Rio Grande Campus and brought it into the 21st century. This former public high school in West Austin was already nearly 60 years old...
CBS Austin
Find your fall style and more in this edition of Austin Home Magazine!
If you're in need of some fall inspiration for your place then you may want to pick up the latest edition of Austin Home Magazine! Editor-in-chief, Lara Hallock, joined Trevor to chat all things fall, give us the inside scoop on an incredible 3D printed home here in town, and share how one of Austin's hottest lifestyle bloggers styles her own home.
CBS Austin
Local business welcome revenue from ACL weekend one
AUSTIN, Texas — The first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is in the books. Since 2006 festival organizers say the event has brought in billions of dollars for Austin’s economy. So—have any nearby businesses benefitted from the festival so far? CBS Austin’s Paige Hubbard spent...
CBS Austin
Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday with KMFA Composer-in-Residence Quinn Mason
Earlier this year, we talked about KMFA 89.5's new Draylen Mason Composer-in-Residence program. We introduced you then to Quinn Mason, a Dallas-based young composer who became the inaugural composer in the program. Now the final two pieces of three commissioned works are finally premiering to the public. You can experience...
CBS Austin
Northwest Austin warehouse under demolition catches fire
A warehouse in Northwest Austin that was being demolished caught fire Tuesday morning. It happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 11755 Research Boulevard, near the intersection with Duval Road. The Austin Fire Department says construction crews cutting beams sparked the blaze. It's been ruled an accident. AFD said the fire...
CBS Austin
Local Austin man brings awareness to health disparities in communities of color
AUSTIN, Texas — Each year in the united states, about 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and nearly 4,000 women die from this cancer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hispanic women have the highest rates of developing this cancer. The CDC adds black women have the highest rate of dying from cervical cancer.
CBS Austin
Austin airport expects to see more travelers with major events coming
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits music festival is known for drawing thousands to the area. For Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, that’s good for business. But for travelers, the heavier traffic could be a nuisance. Officials tell us there are some important tips to know before heading out...
CBS Austin
University students registering to vote ahead of midnight deadline
AUSTIN, Texas — The deadline to register to vote in the Texas November election is midnight. Deputy voter registrars are hard at work across the state getting last-minute voters signed up. The group, Texas Rising, is registering people to vote on the University of Texas at Austin campus outside...
CBS Austin
Police investigating North Austin motorcycle crash
Police were on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in North Austin. It happened at around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Anderson Lane. Few details were available -- but wreckage at the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle. Northbound and southbound...
CBS Austin
Travis County voting locations change after some don't meet ADA requirements
AUSTIN, Texas — As registration comes to a close, Travis County Commissioners discussed with the Travis County Clerk's Office why some of the voting locations that were open in 2020, won't be open this year. "You have the PCL and the FAC in 2018 now. In 2022, we just...
CBS Austin
Medical Minute: A new method treats a common medical condition
10/10/22 — There is a new method to treat a common medical condition. Andrew Rinehart from Valley Side Medical Clinic explains why Acoustic Wave Therapy may be a better approach for treating ED.
CBS Austin
Panel including Travis Co. DA discusses decision not to prosecute abortion cases
AUSTIN, Texas — District Attorneys and those seeking the job across the country held a panel Tuesday night to discuss how they can ensure access to safe abortions is not a crime. Travis County DA José Garza participated in the discussion after he said he will not prosecute abortion cases. Several District Attorneys on that call said they will do the same.
CBS Austin
One killed in rollover crash on Mopac in SW Austin
One person was killed in a rollover collision in southwest Austin early Sunday morning. ALSO | 2 dead after overnight crash in SE Travis County. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene just after 4:30 a.m. It happened in the southbound lane of south Mopac near the ramp to get on SH 45.
CBS Austin
Thousands of new voters registering ahead of Tuesday deadline
The clock is ticking if you aren’t registered to vote in Texas. The deadline to register for the November 8 election is midnight on Tuesday, October 11. Monday the Travis County voter registrar was busy, and they anticipate being even busier on Tuesday as people get their voter registration documents in just under the deadline. According to the Travis County Voter Registrar’s Office, about 876,000 people in Travis County are currently registered to vote compared to about 820,000 in 2018.
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in South Austin single-vehicle crash
Police have identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of MoPac and SH 45. The Austin Police Department says 51-year-old Darren Gray Webb's vehicle hit a guardrail in the southbound lanes and...
CBS Austin
DPS identifies two killed in SE Travis Co. crash
Authorities have have identified the two people who were killed early Sunday morning in southeast Travis County after a single-vehicle crash. It happened in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane, just east of the intersection with Kellam Road. Investigators with the Department of Public Safety say at around 2:25 a.m....
