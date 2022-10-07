ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events – PumpkinFest in downtown Franklin. On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event. Prepare your costume for the costume […] The post PumpkinFest in Franklin, TN Features Over 100 Vendors, Costume Contests, Live Entertainment & More appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Nashville Parent

Cheekwood’s Holiday LIGHTS Opens Nov. 19

Nashville’s classic tradition Holiday LIGHTS returns Saturday, November 19, 2022, and runs through January 8, 2023. In the setting of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, light displays with over one million lights are featured along a one-mile walking path. “Now in its eighth year, Holiday LIGHTS at Cheekwood is a...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Lzzy Hale

I’ve been in Halestorm since I was 13. Did I know I’d get here? No. Did I believe I could? Yes! Besides winning a Grammy, the radio hits, and our touring prowess, I’m most proud of my bandmates and the way we are able to communicate, still love each other, and fight the good fight together. After all these years we are still doing it our way. And that’s the biggest accomplishment.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

Things are getting spooky around Middle Tennessee. In addition to the pricey pumpkin farms that we know you’ll frequent this month, there are some free and cheap options lurking around the corner. In this week’s installment of the best free local fun, you’ll find some s’mores action, the chance...
TENNESSEE STATE
travellemming.com

3 Days in Nashville Itinerary (A Local’s Perfect Weekend)

If you’re looking for the perfect Nashville itinerary, then you’re in the right place. Nashville has a lot of great restaurants, museums, music venues, and other attractions. If you only have 3 days in Nashville, it can be difficult to pick out just a few things. You can’t do every single thing in only one weekend in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Hiking through Middle Tennessee

Fall is here and the weather is perfect for getting outside and exploring the parks, trails and greenways of Middle Tennessee. In today’s episode, we’re joined by outdoors educators to learn more about just what kinds of hiking experiences and resources the Nashville area has to offer. Then, a pair of experienced hikers will talk about equipment, safety, community and the Appalachian trail.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

October Family Hikes with Sumner Trails

Whether its camping, caving or other nature activities, it’s important to stay active and get outdoors as a family when you can. The Sumner Trails Chapter of Tennessee Trails lead hikes throughout the month and are great guides for those that don’t hit the trails often. Check out...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Pregnancy & Infant Loss Ceremony Oct. 15

October 15 is Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day which honors those who have been affected by a loss of a child during pregnancy or infancy. At 6:30 p.m., The Rooted Bridge will host a public candle lighting ceremony on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Nashville to honor the memories of pregnancies and infants lost too soon. In addition, the local nonprofit has requested the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge to be lit purple throughout the day to remember the children that have been lost.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Animal Center Offers After School Program for Kids

Children’s Kindness Network (CKN) and Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) have partnered to offer an after school program for young students. Beginning October 18 and for each Tuesday through November 15, Middle Tennessee second and third graders are invited to the animal center to engage in fun “Moozie” activities from 4:15 – 5 p.m. CKN’s Moozie the cow is an inspiring kindness ambassador who comes with evidence-based lessons, songs and stories.
FRANKLIN, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Hayley Hubbard

OCCUPATION: MOTHER, PODCAST HOST, CO-FOUNDER, MEANING FULL LIVING. “It takes a village.” This is especially true when it comes to parenting. In this phase of my life, I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that mom or dad “do it all” because that feels unattainable. Society tells us we can and should do it all. I think it’s important for them to see that there are plenty of people who play a role in their lives and who contribute to their happiness and well- being. I think it’s important to have a supportive network of people. And in turn, I also think it’s important to be part of a village and to help others.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Here’s how Tennessee will beat Alabama

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to Knoxville for a monster matchup with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. It’s been a long time in the making but it looks like the Big Orange may finally have what it takes to slay the Tide. On this week’s Big...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

