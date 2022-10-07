Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
Vice President Kamala Harris makes two stops in Austin, talks abortion rights
AUSTIN, Texas — Vice President Kamala Harris was in Austin Saturday for a discussion on abortion rights. Harris joined the president of abortion rights group “NARAL Pro-choice America” to talk about protecting reproductive rights. She added a second stop during her trip and attended a reception to...
Abortion, immigration, dignity highlight first U.S. Senate debate
CLEVELAND — The two candidates vying to become Ohio's newest U.S. senator — Democratic U.S. Rep Tim Ryan and Republican “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance — clashed Monday over abortion, immigration, the appropriate response to a potential nuclear attack on Ukraine, and trade in their first debate Monday. Mr. Vance sought to portray Mr. Ryan as a failed 20-year congressman whose Youngstown area district bled jobs, while Mr. Ryan set out to paint Mr. Vance as a California venture capitalist and extremist who is out of touch with the needs of working Ohioans. “You talk about illegal immigrants,” Mr Ryan, 49, said. “He has businesses in Ohio that actually hire foreign workers. You think we're stupid, J.D., and we're not. You're from Silicon Valley. You don't understand what's going on here in Ohio.” Mr. Vance accused his opponent of talking a big game but not delivering.
Ohio Senate debate with Ryan, Vance devolves into attacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The first debate between Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican JD Vance devolved quickly into attacks Monday, with the candidates for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat accusing each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs.
CBS Austin
Uvalde schools superintendent Hal Harrell announces retirement
UVALDE, Texas - In Texas, the Uvalde school district's superintendent announced he's retiring. Hal Harrell has been under scrutiny since a gunman killed 19 kids and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May. Law enforcement agencies, including the school's police force, waited more than an hour before a team...
Comments / 0