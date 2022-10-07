It's been a while since we have all visited Wakanda. At the beginning of October, we got to see the latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and we were introduced to a lot of new characters--including Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Outside of everything happening in the trailer, the questions still persists: Who is in the Black Panther costume? Well, we still don't know that answer--it's probably Shuri--but a slew of new posters for the movie have been released, giving us a closer look at each character in the movie.

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO