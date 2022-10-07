ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Gamespot

The 18 Best Non-MCU Marvel Movies And TV Shows On Disney Plus

It's likely that plenty of newer Marvel fans were introduced to its world of heroes and villains through one of the many MCU movies or shows that now fill the Disney+ streaming service. However, there's so much more to see inside the Marvel universe that exists outside of the sprawling MCU continuity.
TV SHOWS
Gamespot

Marvel Phase 5 And Phase 6: MCU Movies And TV Shows Coming And What We Know

The past few years have sped by, and with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's release, Phase 4 of the MCU is about to wrap up. However, between D23 and San Diego Comic-Con in 2022, we have a very good idea of what Marvel Studios and Disney+ have in story from the end of 2022 all the way until 2026. That's right, the next four years have already been laid out.
TV SHOWS
Gamespot

Marvel Delays Deadpool 3, Blade, Fantastic Four, And Avengers Movies

Disney is majorly shaking up the release dates for many Marvel movies. Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and other projects have all been further delayed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Now, Blade is expected out on September 6, 2024--which in turn has shaken up the rest of the MCU. Deadpool...
MOVIES
Gamespot

New Wakanda Forever Featurette Gets Audiences Ready For What's To Come With Black Panther

Fans are counting down to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the moment is almost here as the movie releases in theaters on November 11. While the sudden passing of star Chadwick Boseman cast a shadow over the production, the cast and crew came together out of love and admiration for their co-star to make this one of Marvel Studios' greatest achievements.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Marvel Releases Epic Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Posters

It's been a while since we have all visited Wakanda. At the beginning of October, we got to see the latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and we were introduced to a lot of new characters--including Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Outside of everything happening in the trailer, the questions still persists: Who is in the Black Panther costume? Well, we still don't know that answer--it's probably Shuri--but a slew of new posters for the movie have been released, giving us a closer look at each character in the movie.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Marvel Shutting Down The New Blade Movie For Now - Report

Marvel's Blade movie is reportedly temporarily on pause, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news comes two weeks after director Bassim Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) exited the project--which Marvel cited as being "due to continued shifts in our production schedule." The comics giant has not issued a statement on the news....
MOVIES
Gamespot

House Of The Dragon Episode 9 Trailer Sets Up Dramatic Events To Come

The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon's first season is coming to an end, and now HBO has released a trailer for the penultimate episode. This story and trailer contain big-time spoilers for House of the Dragon. The trailer wastes no time setting up what everyone already...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Star-Studded Movie Amsterdam Flops, Could Lose $100 Million - Report

The new movie Amsterdam, from big-name director David O. Russell and featuring a star-studded cast, has flopped at the box office and could lose a reported $100 million or thereabouts. According to Deadline, the movie was projected to make as much as $15 million this weekend in the US for its opening, but it ended up with just $6.5 million. Worldwide, it's made around $10 million.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Warner Bros. Pushes Dune Part Two Up Two Weeks

Much like the sands of the vast deserts of Arrakis, movie release schedules are a constantly shifting minefield of competition for audience eyeballs and dollars. The latest shift has Warner Bros. releasing Dune: Part Two in theaters two weeks earlier than planned, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Denis Villeneuve's Dune:...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Mythic Quest Season 3 Trailer Tees Up Unhinged Game Dev Rivalry

Apple TV has released a trailer for Season 3 of Mythic Quest. The workplace comedy satirizing the video game and tech industries will start airing new episodes on the streaming service starting November 11. A synopsis reads: "In Season 3, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their...
TV SERIES
Gamespot

Superman: Son of Kal-El #16 - KAL-EL RETURNS, PART 2: REUNION

Father and son are at last reunited after the Warworld Saga ripped them apart…and you don’t need to have super-senses to know that this is a reunion well earned. As planet Earth becomes reacquainted with the rise of two Supermen, one man stands in their way. Lex Luthor sets his deadly machinations in motion as the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues!
COMICS
Gamespot

Dead Space Remake Is Not Coming To PS4, Contrary To Rumors

The upcoming Dead Space remake is not coming to PS4, even though the game's PlayStation Latin America trailer lists it as coming to both PS4 and PS5. This news comes from Eurogamer, and the publication states that the info in Dead Space's regional trailer is a mistake. Players have long wondered whether the remake of the popular horror game would arrive on consoles from the previous generation, but it looks like PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC are the only platform options so far.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Moonbreaker Is A Brandon Sanderson Video Game Universe Designed To Last

To describe Brandon Sanderson as prolific would be an understatement. In addition to being the author of the acclaimed Mistborn and Stormlight Archive series', as well as finishing Robert Jordan's The Wheel of Time series, he teaches, tours, and makes YouTube videos. And, somehow, in between all that he works with video games properties, most notably the Infinity Blade franchise with Epic and Chair.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Get The Apple TV Box For Just $79 In This Prime Day Deal

Although the majority of Smart TVs feature plenty of apps that'll get you hooked up to your favorite streaming service, you'll typically enjoy a much-improved experience with a dedicated streaming device. The Apple TV box is a great example of this, as this little gadget will hook directly into your internet and beam crisp 4K footage into your TV screen for you to enjoy.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Black Adam Brings The Rock To Fortnite…Again

The latest superhero (antihero?) to descend onto the Fortnite battle royale island has been confirmed, as Epic Games and DC Comics have announced a Black Adam Fortnite skin--in honor of the upcoming film--which will be released October 20. The Black Adam Fortnite skin will mark the second time a Fortnite...
VIDEO GAMES

