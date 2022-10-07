ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Man arrested after 11-year-old shot on Meade Street

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An eleven-year-old boy is recovering after being shot early Friday morning. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the boy was shot in his right arm. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Meade Street on Oct. 7, 2022. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m.

Dequin Brown, age 27, has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime, according to police.

Brown is scheduled for a Recorder’s Court appearance on Oct. 8, 2022.

sillygirl
4d ago

Terrible reporting! It's only the 7th yet this says it happened on the 10th. Hard to believe anything in the article is credible.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

