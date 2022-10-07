Man arrested after 11-year-old shot on Meade Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An eleven-year-old boy is recovering after being shot early Friday morning. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the boy was shot in his right arm. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Meade Street on Oct. 7, 2022. Officers responded to the scene at 12:30 a.m.

Dequin Brown, age 27, has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He has been charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm or Knife During Commission of a Crime, according to police.

Brown is scheduled for a Recorder’s Court appearance on Oct. 8, 2022.

