Since last year, Savvy Sliders has quietly operated a Columbus restaurant–its only location outside of Michigan–and it won’t be long before we see another. According to co-franchisee Ali Bazzi, Savvy expects to open its brand-new campus storefront, located at 2106 N. High St., by Nov. 1. The eatery will be located in the former home of the OSU White Castle. The popular burger chain received final plan approval for the new restaurant earlier today, and Bazzi said the opening could happen before Nov. 1 as well.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO