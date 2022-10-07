Read full article on original website
Hotel with 180 rooms, new food and drink concepts, planned for Columbus Casino
In part of a massive, $850 million dollar initiative that will see the addition of multiple new hotels across the country, Penn Entertainment announced today that it plans to add a hotel to the Columbus Hollywood Casino. There are currently hotels in the vicinity of the casino, but none on...
Bow Wow on Business, the Millennium Tour, Leaving Columbus, and Daughter being his greatest investment
I had a chance to talk with my long-time friend Bow Wow about a few things. Shad shares some of his business moves with his hair products and partnership with Slingshot. He also spoke about a documentary he’s been working on that would answer many questions about decisions he’s made throughout his career such as […]
Popular slider chain opening new campus location by next month
Since last year, Savvy Sliders has quietly operated a Columbus restaurant–its only location outside of Michigan–and it won’t be long before we see another. According to co-franchisee Ali Bazzi, Savvy expects to open its brand-new campus storefront, located at 2106 N. High St., by Nov. 1. The eatery will be located in the former home of the OSU White Castle. The popular burger chain received final plan approval for the new restaurant earlier today, and Bazzi said the opening could happen before Nov. 1 as well.
Police searching for suspects in University District library beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
Family of teen girl fatally shot in Columbus park ‘heartbroken’
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lovely Kendricks’ parents remember her as a cheerleader, as a Chinese language pupil, and as a “ball of fun.” Now, they’re trying to reconcile their memory of their daughter with the images of her death. Kendricks, 15, was fatally shot in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. She was transported in critical condition […]
Columbus Uncovered: The time Dave Grohl was hit by a car in Clintonville
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. As a child, rock star Dave Grohl...
Stock & Barrel, Fall 20222
From the city’s biggest and best burgers to why Columbus has become a hot dog town, read all this and more in our Fall 2022 issue of Stock & Barrel. You can read the entire thing online here. BROUGHT TO YOU BY.
Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school
A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said.
Columbus food truck flips over, catches fire on highway
Walter Eguez, owner of the long-standing Columbus food truck Tortilla Street Food, never imagined he would receive a phone call like the one he did late last month. His truck, with an employee driving, had rolled over and caught on fire on State Route 315. Eguez said the employee driving the vehicle called him shortly after the incident to report he had walked away from the incident with very minor injuries.
Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. […]
Zanesville Police looking for man who caused a disturbance at the Hampton Inn
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Police Department is on the lookout for a man who caused a disturbance Sunday at the Hampton Inn on Spring Street. According to police, the man threw rocks toward the hotel causing damage to a window. He then got into a silver Hyundai SUV and left the scene. If anyone can identify the person, they are asked to call the Police Department at 740-455-0700.
Man hospitalized after machete attack
A has been hospitalized after being attacked by a machete-wielding attacker in Linden. According to Columbus Police, on Sept. 25 at 3:38 a.m. officers responded to a call of a stabbing on the 2200 block of Delbert Rd., although it was later determined the crime took place on the 1700 E. Hudson St.
Columbus bar bouncer shot while patting down patron
COLUMBUS, OH – A man working as a bouncer at a bar near the intersection...
Dozens of pumpkins smashed at longtime Pickerington stand
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A locally owned pumpkin stand in Pickerington was reportedly vandalized on Wednesday night, according to a police report. The owner of Sam's Pumpkin Patch, Terry Dunlap, contacted Pickerington Police Department after he found several pumpkins on the ground destroyed Thursday morning when he returned to the property on Hill Road South.
Police on the hunt for suspect in Upper Arlington bank robbery
Central Ohio Crime Stoppers has turned to the community in bringing a bank robber to justice. The robbery, which occurred on Aug. 8, is featured as Central Ohio Crime Stoppers’ Crime of the Week this week, and police are hoping the public can help close the case. According to...
Road rage in Columbus ends with car ramming and driver running, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Monday morning argument on a Columbus road ended with an intentional hit-and-run, but the driver didn’t take his car with him, according to police. Officers arrived at the 900 block of North Cassady Ave. at around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an injury crash. When they got there, […]
Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall. Whitehall police responded to multiple calls of a woman getting shot in the 3600 block of East Broad Street. Both the victim and suspect, 36-year-old Stephanie Robinson, had left the scene. According to a Whitehall […]
Ohio Liquor to hold 'Liquordation' events around the state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohioans will be able to take advantage of close-out deals, exclusives, and limit-release single barrels at four Ohio Liquor "Liquordation" events across the state. The events will feature thousands of "last call" and specialty products, OHLQ exclusives, limited-release single barrels, and more. “This will be...
Police: Man shot when confronting suspect in months-old incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police said a man in southwest Columbus was shot Saturday after confronting the suspected shooter about an unspecified incident from months ago. Police said officers responded to the 2100 block of West Mound Street at approximately 7:19 p.m. for a call of a shooting. At the scene, officers said they […]
