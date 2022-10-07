ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suspect charged with murder in Las Vegas Strip stabbing that killed 2 people, injured 6

By Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

A suspect was charged with murder and attempted murder in a Thursday stabbing that left two people dead and six others wounded on the Las Vegas Strip.

Yoni Barrios, 32, was arrested by security guards "within a matter of minutes" after the stabbing, police Capt. James LaRochelle said at a Thursday news conference. He was charged with two counts of open murder and six counts of attempted murder, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday.

The weapon, described by police as a knife "with a long blade," was recovered from the scene.

"This was an isolated incident," LaRochelle said in a Monday statement. "All evidence indicates Barrios acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects at this time."

PREVIOUSLY: 2 dead, 6 injured in 'unprovoked' stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Here's what we know:

2 people dead, 6 others wounded

The victims, who were a combination of tourists and locals, were taken to hospitals for treatment, and three were in critical condition, LaRochelle said.

The Clark County coroner's office will identify the victims after their relatives have been notified.

What happened on Las Vegas Strip?

The attack took place at about 11:40 a.m. on the sidewalk of the Las Vegas Strip, near the Palazzo hotel-casino, LaRochelle said.

After the first stabbing, the suspect continued walking down the sidewalk and attacked other people, he said.

"There was no altercation beforehand," LaRochelle said.

“This is clearly a very tragic and hard-to-understand, hard-to-comprehend murder investigation," he added.

Witnesses detail chaotic scene on Las Vegas Strip

Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that the stabbings took place in multiple locations along the Strip. Some of the victims also appeared to be showgirls, they said.

Pierre Fandrich told KTNV he saw “a lot of blood” as one woman ran across a bridge. He said one victim was on the ground, and another had a stab wound on her back as she tried to help the fallen woman. A bystander performed CPR until authorities arrived, he said.

"Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy," Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Twitter.

Contributing: Rio Lacanlale and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY NETWORK

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Suspect charged with murder in Las Vegas Strip stabbing that killed 2 people, injured 6

