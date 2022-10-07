Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 5 win over Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) somehow pulled out a win on the road during a short week against the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Thursday night at Empower Field.
It was a game that neither team deserved to win, especially considering the offensive output from both sidelines. Though the Broncos offense looks just as dysfunctional, the Colts offensive line continues to be a massive red flag.
Given the short week, injuries and recent poor play, there were some big shake-ups when it came to the snap counts.
Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Colts’ Week 5 win over the Broncos:
Offense
Analysis
- Rookie LT Bernhard Raimann got the start and played every snap. He struggled in his first career start, but that was to be expected somewhat.
- Other changes to the offensive line included Braden Smith moving to right guard and Matt Pryor switching over to right tackle.
- C/G Danny Pinter played 72% of the snaps at center after Ryan Kelly left the game in the second quarter due to a hip injury.
- RB Nyheim Hines was in a scary situation when he suffered a concussion on the third play of the game and showed gross motor instability. This led to Deon Jackson taking the reins in the backfield along with Phillip Lindsay.
- One week after his breakout game, TE Mo Alie-Cox was back to being out-snapped by Kylen Granson.
- Despite being out-snapped again by WR Parris Campbell, rookie Alec Pierce led the offense in every receiving category.
Defense
Analysis
- DT DeForest Buckner was back to playing his regular snap share after a career-low in Week 4 due to an elbow injury. He’s back to playing at an All-Pro level.
- With Tyquan Lewis (concussion) inactive, DE Dayo Odeyingbo played a career-high in snaps while adding 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.
- For the second week in a row, CB Isaiah Rodgers out-snapped Brandon Facyson as the No. 3 cornerback.
- DE Kwity Paye left the game in the fourth quarter with a scary ankle injury that forced him to be carted off the field, leading to a season-low in snap share.
Special Teams
Analysis
- LB E.J. Speed (86%) played nearly every special teams snap, leading the team by a pretty wide margin while also serving as the No. 3 linebacker.
- Close behind him were LB Grant Stuard (74%), CB Tony Brown (74%), LB JoJo Domann (68%), DE Ben Banogu (58%), CB Isaiah Rodgers (52%) and TE Kylen Granson (52%).
- K Chase McLaughlin played 10 snaps but converted all four of his field-goal attempts, including two from over 50 yards.
