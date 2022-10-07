Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 5 win over Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) somehow pulled out a win on the road during a short week against the Denver Broncos (2-3) on Thursday night at Empower Field.

It was a game that neither team deserved to win, especially considering the offensive output from both sidelines. Though the Broncos offense looks just as dysfunctional, the Colts offensive line continues to be a massive red flag.

Given the short week, injuries and recent poor play, there were some big shake-ups when it came to the snap counts.

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Colts’ Week 5 win over the Broncos:

Offense

Analysis

Rookie LT Bernhard Raimann got the start and played every snap. He struggled in his first career start, but that was to be expected somewhat.

C/G Danny Pinter played 72% of the snaps at center after Ryan Kelly left the game in the second quarter due to a hip injury.

RB Nyheim Hines was in a scary situation when he suffered a concussion on the third play of the game and showed gross motor instability. This led to Deon Jackson taking the reins in the backfield along with Phillip Lindsay.

Defense

Analysis

DT DeForest Buckner was back to playing his regular snap share after a career-low in Week 4 due to an elbow injury. He’s back to playing at an All-Pro level.

For the second week in a row, CB Isaiah Rodgers out-snapped Brandon Facyson as the No. 3 cornerback.

Special Teams

