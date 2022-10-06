Read full article on original website
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?
Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
CFTC Chair Calls Bitcoin and Ethereum ‘Digital Commodity Tokens’, Says Regulator Seeking More Power From Congress
Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says he is seeking authority from US Congress to regulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other digital tokens as commodities. In a new CNBC interview, Behnam reiterates a position held by other US regulatory agencies that Bitcoin is a commodity,...
The BSV Blockchain Association to attend the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai
Zug Switzerland, 06 October 2022: BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting in the fifth annual Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai. The summit is one of the largest of its kind in the world, with over 100,000 visitors and exhibitors set to be in attendance from more than 170 countries. A further 100 speakers and 800 global investors are also set to attend the event which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10 – 13 October 2022.
DeSo Is Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey’s Answer for Decentralized Social Blockchain
The DeSo Foundation announces the release of their ambitious roadmap to decentralize social media and build the social layer of Web 3.0. Milestones on the roadmap will be executed over the next two quarters to solve the major problem with social media today. Takeaways. Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk’s messages...
Four Signs a Digital Dollar Is Coming (and Why You Should Care)
As authorities increasingly turn their attention to crypto regulation, several signs indicate that a U.S. CBDC may be on the horizon. Authorities have warmed up to the idea in the months since President Joe Biden's executive order directing dozens of government agencies to develop reports on crypto policy. While a...
Veteran Blockchain Network Syscoin Launches First Rollup Solution
Syscoin’s Layer 2, Rollux OPv1, Enters Public Testnet. Singapore – 29/09/22 – Syscoin, the veteran blockchain network which provides developers with secure and scalable infrastructure solutions, has released its first rollup solution, Rollux OPv1, on the public testnet. Rollux is Syscoin’s in-house rollup suite, and it’s the...
DelMonte Adopts Blockchain-Powered Traceability Solutions for Quality Assurance
Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested in Jordanian and UK-based startup Decapolis for blockchain-enabled traceability solutions to facilitate innovative and best-in-class solutions for its products and services. Del Monte, a leading vertically integrated producer, distributor, and marketer of fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, invested a 39% stake in Decapolis...
With Mastercard’s Crypto Secure, BNB and Uniglo.io Can Integrate Extra Security Into Their Vaults For The Future
The payment giant Mastercard is moving into the cryptocurrency market with force after launching a new software designed to pinpoint fraudulent transactions coming from crypto exchanges. This kind of action signifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency into the general public, that will be driven by large institutions. Crypto Secure Software. This...
Taiwan leader tells China force 'absolutely not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s threats of military action against Taiwan are “absolutely not an option” and will “only push our two sides further from each other,” Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Monday. Speaking on Taiwan’s National Day, Tsai said China should not mistake competition within Taiwan’s multiparty democratic political system for weakness and “attempt to divide Taiwanese society.” “I want to make clear to the Beijing authorities that armed confrontation is absolutely not an option for our two sides,” Tsai said. “Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy, and freedom can there be a foundation for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait,” she said.
Blockchain Twitter App Launches to Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 5th October 2022]. A novel web3 social platform called Diamond is launching on DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz. Diamond is the first product ever to enable all posts, profiles, social graphs, and content...
Can Cryptocurrencies Replace Fiat Currencies?
Perhaps you have been wondering if cryptocurrencies could replace fiat currencies someday. Whether there is a good chance or there appear to be strong odds, it will be up to you to decide. Here are some of the possibilities that you may want to consider. There Might Be A Good...
Grayscale’s New Co-Investment Vehicle Aims to ‘Capture the Upside of Crypto Winter’ – Bitcoin News
On October 6, Grayscale Investments announced a new venture that gives accredited investors the opportunity to invest in the mining infrastructure that powers the digital asset ecosystem. According to the announcement, the co-investment vehicle is called Grayscale Digital Infrastructure Opportunities (GDIO), and the crypto mining firm Foundry will handle the new product’s operations. GDIO is meant to “capture the upside of crypto winter,” Grayscale’s announcement on Thursday details.
Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of a fresh set of lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases. The declines followed yet another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as...
‘Crypto winter’ could be an opportunity for growth
It’s a “crypto winter”—the sector’s Game of Thrones-inspired term for a sustained price crunch—but optimists feel like the Ice Age squirrel: They see a very promising acorn under the ice. This optimism comes from the hope that the technology underlying cryptocurrency (the blockchain) and...
This is How They Will Regulate Crypto!
When it comes to large supranational financial organisations, there is none that has quite the reputation of the IMF. Whether it’s “saving” countries from fiscal ruin or extending “life lines” to those on the brink, the IMF stands ready. And, this international loan shark has...
NACOS Partners with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to Train 100,000+ Nigerian Computing Students
LAGOS, NG, Oct 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - NACOS has partnered with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to train 100,000+ Nigerian computing students on disruptive and emerging technologies. The Nigeria Association of Computing Students (NACOS), the umbrella body for students studying Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering,...
3 Sustainable Cryptocurrencies to Invest in in 2022; Big Eyes, Algorand, or Ripple
This article will look at how sustainable Big Eyes (BIG), Algorand (ALGO), and Ripple (XRP) are and their commitments to creating a sustainable future for the crypto and physical world. The crypto world is in line with green investment trends. In recent years sustainability has been an increasingly important focus...
Bank of England announces further measures to protect pension funds from market turmoil – business live
UK central bank doubles daily limit on its bond-buying programme, and launches a new facility to ease pension funds’ liquidity pressures
