ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: A pratfall for Colorado’s Jena Griswold

Let’s hope some 30,000 people who aren’t eligible to vote — and aren’t even U.S. citizens — don’t wind up voting anyway in Colorado’s election this fall. As reported in Monday’s Gazette, they were encouraged to register by official postcards they received in error in the mail.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Aurora Sentinel: Polis the proven, pragmatic choice for governor

Successful political leadership is about making apt choices. Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has accumulated a track record over the last four year of making solid decisions while guiding the state through seemingly endless crises. His challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl, in less than a year of campaigning for governor, has offered...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans

A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
City
Lakewood, CO
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
Denver, CO
Elections
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
City
Pine, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado Springs Gazette: Vote 'no' on legalizing more dangerous drugs

We know what happens when voters or legislators legalize or “decriminalize” drugs. The proof, in Colorado and from regions around the globe, is always the same. Deregulation of illicit drugs leads to more substance abuse. More abuse leads to more broken families, unemployment, crime, mental health problems and death.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Perlmutter
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado or you wish to travel there soon and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy amazing food then definitely check out this list of four fantastic steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for their impeccable service and for their truly delicious steaks, paired with amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Even key Dems dis Prop. 123; vote NO

Thanks to the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, commonly known as “TABOR,” Coloradans will receive nearly $4 billion in excess revenue refunded from the state this year. That’s where those $750 checks for individuals and $1,500 for couples came from over the summer. On the ballot this year, Proposition 123 is asking voters to give up their refunds, at least in part.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among places with steepest decline in home prices

Colorado home prices have been a key point of discussion in recent years with the latest question being whether or not they'll fall from record highs. A recent report from Realtor.com analyzed year-over-year home price changes, as well as how much prices have changed since June. Based on median list price, the rate that Denver home prices have fallen in recent months is one of the fastest among the nation's 100 largest cities.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Wolves at our door — more on the way

State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Legislature#Economy#Energy Independence#West Point#Renaissance#Republican#Democratic
David Heitz

Cars careening into yards along Aurora’s Havana corridor

(Denver, Colo.) A resident of Iola Street in Aurora told the City Council Monday cars continually careen into the back yards of her neighborhood. Gladys Lewis made her remarks during the public comment period. She said she lives near the section of Havana Street that’s part of Colorado Highway 30. “Cars have damaged our properties,” Lewis said. “Most of the accidents are cars crashing through our privacy fences.”
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
coloradopolitics.com

Denver City Council requests additional $17.5 million to city budget

Denver City Council wants to add a stoplight and a crosswalk in each of 11 districts in the city as part of $17.5 million it is asking Mayor Michael Hancock to add it the proposed 2023 city budget. The request presented in a letter to Hancock comes after 17 budget hearings concluded last week. The request falls in line with priorities council identified in a retreat last May.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

City Attorney Kristin Bronson to depart, Kerry Tipper nominated as replacement

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Monday that City Attorney Kristin Bronson will resign her position effective Nov. 2. Hancock nominated Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper as Bronson's successor. During her time in office, Bronson led one of the state's most prominent legal offices. The news release from the mayor's office...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson resigning

Denver City Attorney Kristin Bronson will be leaving her post as of Nov. 2. She made the announcement late Monday morning in an email to employees of the City Attorney's office. "I wanted to let you know that I have advised the Mayor that I will be leaving the City Attorney's Office at the end of the month," wrote Bronson. "It has been the greatest privilege of my career to serve with the outstanding professionals in the Denver City Attorney's Office." A formal announcement was made soon afterwards from Mayor Michael Hancock's office, and he announced he is nominating Deputy City Attorney Kerry Tipper to be the next city attorney. Bronson was appointed City Attorney in 2016. Her email makes no mention of any future employment or plans. 
DENVER, CO
K99

An Open Letter To Jerk Pedestrians In Colorado

Let me start off by saying this is beyond just a "Colorado thing" this is a society thing for the most part and quite frankly, I'm sick of it. In this day and age where so many people are in the "me me me" state of mind and in a time where common sense has seemingly gone out the window, that has seemed to carryover to crosswalk etiquette.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy