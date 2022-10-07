Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Trendy Tuesday: Coat for the changing temps
(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday tackles transition – it’s the time of year where it’s cold in the morning and warm in the afternoon. That’s where a coat like this comes in!. From the asymmetrical zipper to the adorable buttons and hood, it’s all...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fox Valley trick-or-treat times 2022
APPLETON — Halloween 2022 is right around the corner, so it’s time to plan your costume and get ready with treats before you get tricked.
wearegreenbay.com
Halloween Candlelight Cave Tour in Chilton
(WFRV) – It’s a place that needs lighting night or day but no matter when you go, you can have fun underground and Local 5 Live gets details on an upcoming educational Halloween event. It’s happening at the Ledge View Nature Center in Chilton, where they are offering...
wearegreenbay.com
Farm Family: Scarboro Creek Equestrian Center
(WFRV) – If you love horses, there’s a place just outside of Green Bay offering several ways to interact with them. They board horses and offer lease programs along with lessons. Scarboro Creek Equestrian Center is also a great place to board dogs. Learn more in this week’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Elvis Thrillagy Dinner Show at Winealot Vineyards
GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – Winealot Vineyards is hosting an Elvis Thrillagy-themed dinner show on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This event will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and is $60 per ticket. Included in the ticket is a chicken dinner buffet from Van Abel’s, one free drink from the bar, and a concert from Elvis.
wearegreenbay.com
Tours held at new Neenah High School to highlight construction progress
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – While construction continues on Neenah’s new high school, district members were able to get a tour of the progress being made. Miron Construction led visitors through the site with specific explanations about a variety of things, including the newest glass installations the company is putting in.
wearegreenbay.com
$50 million put toward construction of south bridge connector project in Brown County
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County made a significant budget announcement that could finally put the south bridge connector project in motion. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson were at the Infinity Machine and Engineering Corporation in De Pere where they announced that $50 million will be included in Governor Tony Evers’ next budget to build that bridge.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old Wisconsin Sausage has variety of snack bites, sticks and sausage
At Old Wisconsin Sausage, their passion for making the best tasting sausage goes hand-in-hand with their love of the great outdoors – The result is sausage that's packed with protein and ready for adventure. Brian Kramp is at their Weeden Creek Plant in Sheboygan seeing how they package their hardwood smoked meat.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Area Public Schools Referendum 2022
(WFRV) – Green Bay Schools are asking the community for an update to make their studying and activity spaces great places for students to thrive. Chief Operations Office Joshua Patchak stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the referendum, why it is needed, what projects it will address, and where voters can get more information.
wearegreenbay.com
Water main break causes elementary school in Appleton to close for the day
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An elementary school in the Appleton Area School District is closed for the day following a water main break. According to the Appleton Area School District, Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School will be closed on October 11. School officials say that the City of Appleton notified them of a water main break near Marquette Street.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Classical to Contemporary’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A sense of adventure spiced Saturday night’s “Classical to Contemporary” concert of Civic Symphony of Green Bay in Walter Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. It’s a mark of Seong-Kyung Graham’s programming as artistic director...
whby.com
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices see little change
CHICAGO — Northeast Wisconsin sees little change in gas prices over the past week. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.90 per gallon. That’s up 1 cent from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell five cents to $3.90 a gallon. The national...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Property sale for Russ Darrow dealerships in West Bend, WI as “company is here to stay”
October 10, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Russ Darrow has sold two of his dealership properties on Highway 33 in West Bend, WI. Mike Darrow, president and chief financial officer of the Darrow Group, said “it’s business as usual.”. “All we did was sell the...
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
wearegreenbay.com
Chronic Pain relief from Midwest Pain Solutions
(WFRV) – There’s more than one solution for chronic pain. Dr. Jackson Draeger stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at the variety of services offered at Midwest Pain Solutions to help you combat chronic pain including:. ● Chiropractic adjustments. ● Extracorporeal shockwave therapy. ● High-intensity...
wearegreenbay.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Improper disposal of smoking material’ in bathroom causes fire to Green Bay home, roughly $10k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) quickly put out a fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after ‘improper disposal of smoking materials’ allegedly caused the fire. According to a release, the GBMFD was dispatched to a home on 5th Street on...
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Crossing signs controversial boundary agreement, paving way for new Kwik Trip in Menasha
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – After officials in Menasha received some backlash for proposing the idea of adding a third Kwik Trip to the city of just over 17,000, a second public hearing was called. During Monday’s meeting, Fox Crossing’s Common Council discussed a boundary line change that would...
