Appleton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Coat for the changing temps

(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday tackles transition – it’s the time of year where it’s cold in the morning and warm in the afternoon. That’s where a coat like this comes in!. From the asymmetrical zipper to the adorable buttons and hood, it’s all...
GREEN BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fox Valley trick-or-treat times 2022

APPLETON — Halloween 2022 is right around the corner, so it’s time to plan your costume and get ready with treats before you get tricked.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Halloween Candlelight Cave Tour in Chilton

(WFRV) – It’s a place that needs lighting night or day but no matter when you go, you can have fun underground and Local 5 Live gets details on an upcoming educational Halloween event. It’s happening at the Ledge View Nature Center in Chilton, where they are offering...
CHILTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Farm Family: Scarboro Creek Equestrian Center

(WFRV) – If you love horses, there’s a place just outside of Green Bay offering several ways to interact with them. They board horses and offer lease programs along with lessons. Scarboro Creek Equestrian Center is also a great place to board dogs. Learn more in this week’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Elvis Thrillagy Dinner Show at Winealot Vineyards

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – Winealot Vineyards is hosting an Elvis Thrillagy-themed dinner show on Saturday, October 29, 2022. This event will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. and is $60 per ticket. Included in the ticket is a chicken dinner buffet from Van Abel’s, one free drink from the bar, and a concert from Elvis.
GREENLEAF, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Tours held at new Neenah High School to highlight construction progress

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – While construction continues on Neenah’s new high school, district members were able to get a tour of the progress being made. Miron Construction led visitors through the site with specific explanations about a variety of things, including the newest glass installations the company is putting in.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$50 million put toward construction of south bridge connector project in Brown County

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County made a significant budget announcement that could finally put the south bridge connector project in motion. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson were at the Infinity Machine and Engineering Corporation in De Pere where they announced that $50 million will be included in Governor Tony Evers’ next budget to build that bridge.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Old Wisconsin Sausage has variety of snack bites, sticks and sausage

At Old Wisconsin Sausage, their passion for making the best tasting sausage goes hand-in-hand with their love of the great outdoors – The result is sausage that's packed with protein and ready for adventure. Brian Kramp is at their Weeden Creek Plant in Sheboygan seeing how they package their hardwood smoked meat.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Shall We Dance#Fox Cities#Cup Of Coffee#New Morning#Food Drink#Harbor House#Local 5 Live#Caferoz Coffee
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Area Public Schools Referendum 2022

(WFRV) – Green Bay Schools are asking the community for an update to make their studying and activity spaces great places for students to thrive. Chief Operations Office Joshua Patchak stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the referendum, why it is needed, what projects it will address, and where voters can get more information.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Water main break causes elementary school in Appleton to close for the day

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An elementary school in the Appleton Area School District is closed for the day following a water main break. According to the Appleton Area School District, Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School will be closed on October 11. School officials say that the City of Appleton notified them of a water main break near Marquette Street.
APPLETON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Classical to Contemporary’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A sense of adventure spiced Saturday night’s “Classical to Contemporary” concert of Civic Symphony of Green Bay in Walter Theatre in Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts at St. Norbert College. It’s a mark of Seong-Kyung Graham’s programming as artistic director...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Northeast Wisconsin gas prices see little change

CHICAGO — Northeast Wisconsin sees little change in gas prices over the past week. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.90 per gallon. That’s up 1 cent from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell five cents to $3.90 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer

(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Chronic Pain relief from Midwest Pain Solutions

(WFRV) – There’s more than one solution for chronic pain. Dr. Jackson Draeger stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at the variety of services offered at Midwest Pain Solutions to help you combat chronic pain including:. ● Chiropractic adjustments. ● Extracorporeal shockwave therapy. ● High-intensity...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
APPLETON, WI

