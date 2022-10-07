ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

recordpatriot.com

Two charged during Platte River patrols

BENZIE COUNTY — Two people arrested in July and charged with open intoxicants in a vehicle are scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference this month in Benzie County's 85th District Court. On July 16, a traffic stop investigation by the Michigan State Police during the Platte River...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Former Manistee ISD tech director sentenced for hallucinogenic drug possession

MANISTEE — Manistee Intermediate School District’s former technology director was sentenced in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday. Anciso, 43, of Manistee appeared in front of Judge David Thompson for possession of dimethyltryptamine. He was sentenced to two years of probation plus fines and fees. Dimethyltryptamine...
MANISTEE, MI
9&10 News

Court of Appeals Upholds Schwander Sentence

A Michigan Court of Appeals is upholding the sentence of a former Traverse City man who was convicted of killing a fellow teen more than a decade ago. Robert Schwander was convicted of killing 16-year-old Carly Lewis back in 2011. Schwander was 17 at the time. Schwander came back to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WYOMING, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022

Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Manistee County sees three deaths from COVID-19 since last week

MANISTEE COUNTY — Manistee County recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths since Oct. 4, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This is an increase of 637 new cases and 18 new deaths reported since Feb. 28. Manistee County has had a total...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Child marriage still legal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan dispensary suspended after inspection reveals ‘duffel bags’ of untagged marijuana

Michigan marijuana regulators are temporarily shutting down a Detroit medical marijuana dispensary accused of possessing unknown amounts of untagged marijuana. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency on Monday, Oct. 10, signed a consent order with the business, House of Mary Jane at 19154 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, suspending its medical marijuana license for 30 days in addition to issuing a $75,000 fine.
DETROIT, MI

