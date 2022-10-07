ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile vet clinics, food pantries springing up throughout Fort Myers

By Calvin Lewis
 4 days ago
As we continue to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian, some of us are picking up not only for ourselves - but our pets, too.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services is hosting a mobile pet pantry helping pet owners help their pets.

This mobile pet pantry got underway at 9:00 this morning and will be running until 11:00 this morning, providing all sorts of food and goodies for pets. It's Hector Cafferatta School located off Santa Barbara Boulevard. This is not the only pet related event going on today, either.

A mobile vet clinic will be onsite and running at Terry Park. They will be available every day from 9 until 5:00 off Palm Beach Boulevard. Pet food is also available at that location. The clinic and adoption center remain closed for now.

Another mobile pet clinic is available off Summerlin Square Drive today in Fort Myers. The Ellevet Project have teamed up with local vet techs to provide food, clothing, and other supplies for pets as well as their owners. They will be open until 5:00 tonight.

You can find more information online right here .

