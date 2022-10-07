ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Breathitt County remains identified as woman missing since July flooding

By Dustin Massengill, Marisa Hempel
 4 days ago

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – The remains of a woman that has been missing since the historic July flooding have now been located.

Breathitt County Executive Jeff Noble confirmed to Nexstar’s WDKY that the remains located on Saturday were that of 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff .

Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife was sent to the area of Troublesome Creek in the Clayhole community to find the body badly decomposed.

Early reports from officials state it was difficult to determine if the remains were of a male or female.

However, it was confirmed Thursday the remains belonged to the woman swept away in the eastern Kentucky flooding. Another woman, Vanessa Baker , was reported lost at the same time on July 28 and is still missing.

