What It Will Take to Make AOC the Next Bernie Sanders?
There are a few Democrats on the short list for becoming the next Bernie Sanders, a candidate that was able to mobilize an entire generation while running for president, twice. There’s Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Ro Khanna, and, most obvious but least likely, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC.Amie Parnes, senior correspondent for The Hill newspaper in Washington covering the Biden White House and national politics, joined The New Abnormal podcast to talk through this list of Democratic contenders with host Andy Levy, and discuss why they would or wouldn’t be fit for the job of Bernie’s protégé, as well as why...
In pivotal New Jersey congressional race, Kean Jr. eschews local press
Tom Kean Jr. has not given advance notice of his public appearances, banking instead on his famous name and the local media’s decreased relevance.
Kinzinger endorses Dems in major governor, secretary of state races
The retiring Republican congressman is one of Donald Trump’s top intra-party critics.
Republicans are chasing key governorships. There’s one big thing missing.
The GOP candidates for governor in several key swing states are largely absent from the TV airwaves.
That Fake Newspaper in Your Mailbox Was Paid For by Peter Thiel
It was as if the Grand Canyon Times’ sports section had put a list of local football stars in a blender and printed the results. A brief profile on star running back Bijan Robinson was topped with a picture of tight end Aaron Greene, whose own biography showed a professional headshot of long snapper Ethan Nguyen. Other athletes’ profile pictures and biographical details also appeared randomized in the full-page spread on “former area high school football players.”The rest of the paper—which was shared online by bemused Arizona sports fans—was chock-full of conservative political content, particularly articles championing Republican Senate candidate...
