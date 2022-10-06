ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

What It Will Take to Make AOC the Next Bernie Sanders?

There are a few Democrats on the short list for becoming the next Bernie Sanders, a candidate that was able to mobilize an entire generation while running for president, twice. There’s Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Ro Khanna, and, most obvious but least likely, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, aka AOC.Amie Parnes, senior correspondent for The Hill newspaper in Washington covering the Biden White House and national politics, joined The New Abnormal podcast to talk through this list of Democratic contenders with host Andy Levy, and discuss why they would or wouldn’t be fit for the job of Bernie’s protégé, as well as why...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
TheDailyBeast

That Fake Newspaper in Your Mailbox Was Paid For by Peter Thiel

It was as if the Grand Canyon Times’ sports section had put a list of local football stars in a blender and printed the results. A brief profile on star running back Bijan Robinson was topped with a picture of tight end Aaron Greene, whose own biography showed a professional headshot of long snapper Ethan Nguyen. Other athletes’ profile pictures and biographical details also appeared randomized in the full-page spread on “former area high school football players.”The rest of the paper—which was shared online by bemused Arizona sports fans—was chock-full of conservative political content, particularly articles championing Republican Senate candidate...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy