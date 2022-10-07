ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

recordpatriot.com

PHOTOS: Big Rapids students give downtown a foamy makeover

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Middle School celebrated a successful fundraising campaign with "Foam Frenzy" which covered Michigan Avenue with foam for students to play in. Celebrating a fundraising campaign that raised over $25,000, students of the Big Rapids Middle School were able to have Michigan Avenue to themselves as the road was covered pools of soapy foam during the afternoon Friday, Oct. 7. The event, which took place at Hemlock Park last year, saw kids ranging from fifth grade to eighth grade participate in the fun.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Manistee, MI
Manistee, MI
recordpatriot.com

Manistee County sees three deaths from COVID-19 since last week

MANISTEE COUNTY — Manistee County recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths since Oct. 4, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This is an increase of 637 new cases and 18 new deaths reported since Feb. 28. Manistee County has had a total...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Two charged during Platte River patrols

BENZIE COUNTY — Two people arrested in July and charged with open intoxicants in a vehicle are scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference this month in Benzie County's 85th District Court. On July 16, a traffic stop investigation by the Michigan State Police during the Platte River...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Up North Voice

Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Gary Peters
Washington Examiner

Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Future of Tippy Dam uncertain

BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
leelanauticker.com

Leelanau Plans To Adopt Countywide Septic Ordinance -- What Does It Mean For Property Owners?

Forty-nine states have laws demanding the regular inspection of septic tank systems. Michigan is the lone exception. Instead, the state leaves it up to counties, townships, cities, and villages to decide for themselves whether septic systems should be routinely inspected to minimize the public health risks a system failure can pose. But while some northern Michigan localities have adopted septic regulations – including Benzie County and Leelanau’s own Centerville Township among others, plus the Village of Empire – many others haven’t. In the wake of a county board decision this summer, Leelanau County will soon add its name to the list of Michigan municipalities with formal septic inspection rules. But what will those requirements look like, when will they go into effect?
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Former Manistee ISD tech director sentenced for hallucinogenic drug possession

MANISTEE — Manistee Intermediate School District’s former technology director was sentenced in Manistee County’s 19th Circuit Court on Monday. Anciso, 43, of Manistee appeared in front of Judge David Thompson for possession of dimethyltryptamine. He was sentenced to two years of probation plus fines and fees. Dimethyltryptamine...
MANISTEE, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI

