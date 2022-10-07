OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Town of Ocean City says a public works water main project is slated to begin on Coastal Highway later this month. We’re told a contractor working for the Town will begin construction and installation of a raw water main on October 24th. Raw water is non-treated water pumped from the various wells in Ocean City to the water treatment facilities for future water system expansions.

