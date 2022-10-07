Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Forshee's Haunted Forest returns for ninth year
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, a strange collection of creatures will be on display on Deb Forshee’s property in Lee Township – ghosts, skeletons, witches, monsters and more. Forshee’s Annual Haunted Forest returns for its ninth year. Forshee’s Haunted...
recordpatriot.com
Heron Cove volunteers clear a path
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Heron Cove resident Jared Nickel said it was amazing to see so many people come out to help clean up the cove on Saturday morning, including some who lived on other parts of the lake. About 40 volunteers showed...
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
5 haunted houses to visit in mid-Michigan during the Halloween season
With Halloween coming up at the end of the month, these are five must-visit haunted houses in mid-Michigan to bring your friends and family to enjoy. Here’s a look at and description of the five haunted houses in Genesee County and the surrounding area, in no particular order:
recordpatriot.com
Wildlife Wednesday: A wetland sanctuary in west Midland County needs help
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wildlife Recovery Association has managed a wetland sanctuary for over 50 years in west Midland County. Now the organization, led by Barb and Joe Rogers, is asking for help to protect the sanctuary and halt a potentially devastating development.
WNEM
Bird flu detected in backyard flock in Genesee Co.
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The bird flu has been detected in a non-commercial poultry backyard flock in Genesee County. This is the first detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Genesee County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. “New detections of HPAI are...
recordpatriot.com
Fundraiser for Midland pro wrestler's funeral shatters goal
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than $100,000 has been raised for the family of a pro wrestler and Midland County native who died last week. Sara Lee, 30, a former contracted pro-wrestler for WWE, died last week. She is survived by her husband,...
WNEM
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
Police: Man dies after falling into Lexington State Harbor
A man died Saturday evening after suffering a medical emergency and falling into the Lexington State Harbor, according to police.
thelivingstonpost.com
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
abc12.com
24-year-old woman hit and killed while walking along U.S. 10
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died as she was walking along U.S. 10 Monday morning in Bay County. Police received 911 calls about a person walking along and on the freeway near the M-47 interchange around 6 a.m. A short time later, a vehicle exiting M-47 to get on eastbound U.S. 10 hit the woman.
18-year-old Davison woman dies in 3-vehicle crash in Lapeer
LAPEER, MI – An 18-year-old Davison woman died early Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on South Lapeer Road, otherwise known as M-24, at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp, according to Lapeer police. According to a Monday, Oct. 10, news release, Lapeer police officers responded around 4:40 a.m. Saturday,...
recordpatriot.com
Tuscola County man dies in rollover crash
A 34-year-old Tuscola County man was killed Saturday when his SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over multiple times in Vassar Township. Aaron Nathan Ward, of Vassar, was traveling east on Waterman Road near Kirk Road around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Enclave, drove into the north ditch and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Brown City man dead after medical emergency at Lexington State Harbor
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News reports that despite several people, police officers and passerby alike, pulling him from the water and to safety, a 50-year-old Brown City man passed Saturday evening after an accident at Lexington State Harbor. The Lexington PD told the news station that the man had been...
recordpatriot.com
Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022
Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Crash between three vehicles on M-24 results in death of a driver
Another traffic crash occurred on Saturday, October 8, though this time on M-24 and between three vehicles at the I-69 eastbound exit ramp. Lapeer Police responded a bit before 5:00 a.m. on Saturday to the accident. Investigation determined that an 18-year-old Davison woman had been exiting I-69 and merging north onto M-24 in her 2009 Dodge Avenger when she was struck by a southbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado. The Silverado’s driver, a 46-year-old man from Fostoria, left his car after the collision and was in the middle of calling 911 when a third vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Compass, collided with the Silverado, which in turn struck the man calling for help.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
