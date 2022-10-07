ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

beckersasc.com

New Jersey health system buys 63K-square-foot medical office building

A 63,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton, N.J., has sold, NJ BIZ reported Sept. 22. The unnamed buyer plans to construct a 20,000-square-foot ASC on the top floor of the medical office building. There are 43,000 square feet of leasable space available. Financial terms were not disclosed, but the buyer...
CLIFTON, NJ
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
Jim Doyle
Abdul Ghani

Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help

After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

This Asbury Park Eatery Named Biggest Foodie Draw In New Jersey

Asbury Park was just crowned as the biggest "foodie draw" in New Jersey. Anyone who knows the Jersey Shore is not surprised. For at least the last five years or so, AP has been on fire preparing the most eclectic and inspired culinary creations I’ve ever seen. This one spot is getting huge attention for being the best eatery in Asbury Park. Any guesses?
ASBURY PARK, NJ
BoardingArea

Tahesha, The Star Of The United Polaris Lounge Newark

When I encounter employees in airport lounges, onboard flights, or at hotels that go above and beyond their call of duty, I like to recognize them. Today, I want to commend Tahesha, the star of the United Airlines Polaris Lounge at Newark. Tahesha Goes Above And Beyond In Newark Polaris...
NEWARK, NJ
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You Don't Want To Make A Big Deal About Your Birthday, But You Actually Kinda Do

Last year, one of your friends asked you to go to Tulum for their birthday, and now it's your goal to never be like this friend. Still, a part of wants to have a big, fun birthday. Whether you want to drink a few cocktails out of fishbowls or celebrate with a bunch of your friends at a restaurant that actually serves good food, here's where to go. Below are some special-but-not-stuffy places that are great for groups, and they're all significantly cheaper than a flight to Mexico.
MANHATTAN, NY
Architectural Digest

A Rare Frank Lloyd Wright Home in New York Lists for a Shocking Price

Frank Lloyd Wright designed hundreds of private homes in his career, but you can only find one in New York City—the Crimson Beech home on Staten Island. It’s not too much of a secret that the famed architect wasn’t the Big Apple’s biggest fan, and the city doesn’t typically offer the connection with nature that Wright harnessed in his designs. But travel just a little outside of the concrete jungle, and Wright designs start popping up: One of them just went up for sale. Just 35 minutes from Manhattan, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Socrates Zaferiou House sits on 2.5 private acres within Clausland Mountain Park in Blauvelt, New York. “It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” Sarah Anderson-Magness, the home’s current owner, said in a video about the property and her journey with it. The four-bedroom and two-and-a-half-bathroom property was recently listed for sale through Sotheby’s for $1.52 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Spring Valley, New York One of the Worst Small Cities in Nation

Is one of the worst small cities in America right here in the middle of the Hudson Valley? A recent poll seems to think so. Spring Valley scored embarrassingly low. New York has a large population. We have a lot of cities so naturally, most of them are going to make some major lists. Wallet Hub just released a list of the best and worst small cities in America. One of the worst ones is sadly right here in our own backyard.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
constructiondive.com

NYC office market faces 'real estate apocalypse'

Office valuations in New York City are forecasted to decline by as much as 39% by 2029 due to remote work trends, according to a recent report from professors at the NYU Stern School of Business and Columbia University Business School. That plunge represents a $453 billion valuation drop for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

