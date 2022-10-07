Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit tree equity plan promises trees, jobs, and millions to improve the look and health of neighborhoods
DETROIT (WXYZ) — “I like it a lot,” said Stephanie Stafford Spencer. A two-year resident of the Comstock Park neighborhood, Stafford spends her days at the park toting around an 8-month-old and taking in what she calls a positive change. WXYZ’s Glenda Lewis asked, “What do you...
Tv20detroit.com
Non-profit works to stop food waste in metro Detroit - one apple at a time
WATERFORD, Mich. — While many spent their Sunday running errands, a small group of volunteers were in a field in Waterford hoping to make a big difference. "We passed all of these beautiful trees and I said, Oh my God! Look at all of the beautiful apple trees and look at all of those apples," said Chad Techner with Metro Food Rescue.
Tv20detroit.com
'Anyone’s eligible.' Local organization donates, refurbishes older computers to give back to Detroit community
(WXYZ) — In a warehouse inside Focus: Hope in Detroit, a small group of men and women are making grand strides to close the city’s digital gap. “And I love the opportunity to explain how that actually happens," William Jefferson, Senior Operations Manager at Human-I-T said. Human-I-T is...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan construction worker among Hurricane Ian victims after clinging to tree
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 35-year-old man from Michigan who was working construction in Florida has been identified as one of the victims of Hurricane Ian. The body of Craig Markgraff Jr. was found by rescue crews on Oct. 4, five days after he was reported missing. He was last seen clinging to a tree on Sept. 29 as he tried escaping floodwaters. His death has been ruled a drowning.
Tv20detroit.com
Dearborn schools to participate in National Walk and Roll to School Day
(WXYZ) — Today is National Walk and Roll to School Day! It's a day designed to encourage families to get out and get active!. Nearly 40,000 Michigan students are expected to participate in the national holiday today, but studies show that for some, walking to school is less than common.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan's Mike Hart doing OK after medical scare; What happens during a seizure
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — University of Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart is doing well after experiencing a medical scare. He collapsed during the first quarter of the Michigan-Indiana game this weekend and reportedly suffered a seizure. First, I’m happy to hear that Hart is feeling better....
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Windy day with showers; storms tonight
(WXYZ) — Today: Windy day with off-and-on showers. Heavier rain and possibly some thunder late in the day as a cold front approaches. High of 72°. Wind: SSW 20-35 mph. Tonight: Storms early in the night as a cold front moves through. Spottier showers, but drier, after midnight. Low of 48°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Three different 'smash-and-grab' robberies hit Detroit within 48 hours
DETROIT — This week Detroit has been hit by 3 different smash-and-grab robberies within 48 hours. The first occurred Monday morning at High Rollers Denim on East Jefferson. The second occurred at the AT&T store on Michigan Avenue in Corktown. The third incident occurred at the Bank of America on Grand River near the Southfield Freeway.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police Department chaplain needs help after home gutted by fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department finds herself in need of support. Mary Autrey said a fire gutted her home over the weekend. On the outside, the home on Bramell Street looks normal. However, the junk at the curb gives a clue about what’s sadly going on on the inside.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: More rain tonight and the rain chances stay a while
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Showers continue overnight. Some thunder is possible late too. Low of 58°. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Windy day with off-and-on showers. Heavier rain and possibly some thunder late in the day as a cold front approaches. High of 72°. Wind: SSW 20-35 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Great weather Tuesday before the rain returns
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 49°. Light south wind. Tuesday: The "Pick of the Week" with a high of 75° under mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase in the evening ahead of some rain after 8pm. Winds: SW 10-20 mph. Wednesday: Morning showers. Widespread...
Tv20detroit.com
'Woodward Moves,' the Woodward Avenue construction project, to kick off October 17
(WXYZ) — A construction and city enhancement project is about to kick off on Woodward Avenue in Ferndale and Pleasant Ridge. The City of Ferndale says the Woodward Moves project is led by the Michigan Department of Transportation in partnership with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, the City of Ferndale, and the City of Pleasant Ridge, and consists of repaving Woodward to dedicate six lanes to vehicle traffic and one lane on each side to bikes, walkers and other people without vehicles.
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbors fighting plan to burn PFAs in Warren incinerator
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Neighbors in Macomb County want to know why the city of Warren is considering a plan to burn waste with the cancer-causing forever chemicals known as PFAS in it. So far, the state of Michigan has told the city they can’t do it. But some...
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
Tv20detroit.com
DPD: Woman, man found fatally shot on Detroit's westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched early Sunday morning for reports of a deceased person. An adult female was discovered inside a GMC Envoy Sunday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. in the area of Wadsworth and Meyers on Detroit’s westside. The woman was transported to a local...
Tv20detroit.com
Huron Township, Romulus secure partial funding to fix downriver train crossing
(WXYZ) — For years, Huron Township and Romulus first responders have been stopped in their tracks by the ongoing train delays in Huron township. "These trains blocking these tracks for unknown amounts of time become an operational challenge for us," a local firefighter said. According to Huron Township data,...
Tv20detroit.com
Carvana dismisses state's demand to cease operations, calls regulations 'outdated'
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Everything was flawless. Did all my paperwork, got my check, and I'm done," said Kim Jermanus as she left Carvana in Novi Monday after selling the used car retailer a vehicle. No one from Carvana told Jermanus that the State of Michigan suspended their license...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit City Council votes to approve expansion of ShotSpotter technology in the city
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit City Council on Tuesday voted 5-4 to expand ShotSpotter technology in the city. Saving lives in Detroit has been the center of a long debate over the cutting-edge tool designed to fight crime. However, opponents argued expanding ShotSpotter technology is costly and unproven. The...
Tv20detroit.com
Surveillance video captures suspects firing at off-duty officer in Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Surveillance video captured the moment suspects opened fire on an off-duty police officer. Detroit police say the incident happened on Monday around 3:57 a.m. in the 19400 block of Fielding in Detroit. Police say the off-duty officer was sitting in his vehicle with a woman when...
Tv20detroit.com
2 dead after overnight shooting on city's westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are investigating after they say two people were shot and killed overnight. Police say they found the two victims near Wadsworth and Meyers on the city's westside Sunday morning. Just before 4:00 a.m., police say they found a woman, who has not yet...
