Alton council honors White
ALTON – With a light attendance, aldermen meeting as a committee of the whole on Monday passed a resolution to place an honorary street sign on 13th Street honoring Bishsop Samuel E. White of Monroe Memorial Church in Alton. White was born the fifth child of eight to the...
Kampsville recaptures earlier days
KAMPSVILLE — The ways of life from two centuries ago were on vivid and active display over the weekend at the annual Old Settlers Days along the Illinois River in Kampsville. Re-enactors portraying mountain men, pioneers and early settlers demonstrated how things were made, cooked, built, fired, and moved...
What’s going on around town today
Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, Pathway Plaza, 1905 W. Morton Ave. Prices vary. | Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday through Oct. 31. Link cards accepted. Walking for Wellness: 7 a.m.-1 p.m., JHS Bowl, 215 S. Church St. | Indoor walking program open all days Jacksonville School District 117 is in session. Runs through March 31. For more information, call 217-479-5800.
Alpine Coaster sets grand opening Tuesday
GRAFTON – The Alpine Coaster grand opening is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 600 Timber Ridge Road in Grafton. Riders board a two-person coaster sled to travel more than 3,000 feet on a stainless-steel rail system. The natural landscape of the river bluff was maintained to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for riders.
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
'Hotel Eville' offers more Halloween fun
Edwardsville’s favorite haunted hotel is back. Hotel Eville, the family-friendly haunted house at 113 W. Lake Drive in Edwardsville, is all set for its 13th season,. The first of five open houses is set for Friday, Oct. 21. Hotel Eville is an annual attraction at the home of Jim...
Stabbing reported in Alton Monday night
ALTON — Police are investigating a reported stabbing during a Monday night fight in Alton. At 9:48 p.m. Monday Alton Police Department received a 911 call that several people were fighting in the Landings at Belle Meadows apartment complex in Alton, according to Alton Deputy Police Chief Jarrett Ford.
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
Domestic violence ribbons return to Jacksonville square after removal
In a reversal of the law of gravity, what came down has gone back up. Dozens of purple ribbons and two banners meant to draw attention to the problem of domestic violence were taken down Friday from the black wrought-iron fences around downtown Jacksonville's square after complaints. On Monday, Mayor...
Carlinville woman to demonstrate lost art of spinning yarn
CARLINVILLE — Peggy Graham of Carlinville is one of an increasing number of people who practice spinning — a throwback to an earlier period in the nation’s history. “I mainly spin wool, but I also work with other materials,” Graham said. “I’ve used alpaca, cotton, angora rabbit and mohair, among others.”
Howl-O-Ween set Oct. 15 in St. Jacob
EDWARDSVILLE — Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors (CBBR) is hosting its 6th annual Partners for Pets event on Oct. 15. The Howl-O-Ween Open House is planned 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob. The event is designed to raise donations to support Partners for Pets and find adoptive homes for the animals currently in their care.
Homelessness in Jacksonville more 'crater' than pothole, couple finds
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With nowhere else to go, David Gladwell and Jessyca Cale have been living out of their car on the streets of Jacksonville for more than five months. The couple lost their home because of missing paperwork for a trailer...
AHS freshman wins Halloween Parade poster contest
ALTON — The East End Improvement Association Alton Halloween Parade Committee has named Alton High School student Stella Cowan as this year’s winner of the nonprofit organization’s annual Alton Halloween Parade poster contest. Cowan is a freshman in Lexa Browning-Needham's graphic principles class. Cowan's Jack O' Lantern...
Jerseyville man faces meth charge
JERSEYVILLE – A Jerseyville man was charged with possession of a large amount of methamphetamine recently by the Jersey County State’s Attorney’s Office. Blake I. Thompson, 32, of Jerseyville, was charged Oct. 3 with possession of methamphetamine/15-100 grams, a Class 1 felony. According to court documents, on...
